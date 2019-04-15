×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Tiger Woods’ Masters Victory Draws Crowd for CBS

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tiger Woods of the US celebrates winning the 2019 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 14 April 2019. The 2019 Masters Tournament is held 11 April through 14 April 2019.The 2019 Masters Tournament, Augusta, USA - 14 Apr 2019
CREDIT: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Tiger Woods’ comeback win at the Masters on Sunday delivered a big Nielsen number for CBS.

Sunday’s final-round coverage of the storied tournament marked the highest-rated morning golf telecast in 34 years, or as far back as CBS’ records go. The tournament was hastily adjusted to a 9 a.m. ET start time (rather than 2 p.m. as originally scheduled) on Sunday because of the threat of a rainstorm.

CBS’ 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET live coverage of Woods’ march to his first victory at a major golf tourney since 2008 and his first triumph at the Masters since 2005 averaged 7.7 household rating and 21 share. That marked the highest-rated golf telecast on any network since CBS’ coverage of last year’s Masters.

Viewership peaked as Woods’ closed in on the 18th hole, with a 12.1/28 from 2:15-2:30 p.m. ET.

Because Sunday’s final round was played earlier than expected, CBS wound up rerunning its live coverage on Sunday afternoon. That 3 p.m.-7 p.m. ET replay drew a solid 3.4/8 household rating.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More TV

  • Warner Bros. Expanding Burbank Studio

    Warner Bros. Expanding Burbank Studio With New Buildings

    Warner Bros. has unveiled a major expansion plan, adding two Frank Gehry-designed office buildings adjacent to its main lot in the Burbank Media District. The studio will also purchase a portion of the Burbank Studios, formerly known as NBC Studios, and be the sole and long-term tenant of the two buildings. Worthe Real Estate Group [...]

  • Tiger Woods of the US celebrates

    Tiger Woods' Masters Victory Draws Crowd for CBS

    Tiger Woods’ comeback win at the Masters on Sunday delivered a big Nielsen number for CBS. Sunday’s final-round coverage of the storied tournament marked the highest-rated morning golf telecast in 34 years, or as far back as CBS’ records go. The tournament was hastily adjusted to a 9 a.m. ET start time (rather than 2 [...]

  • Alex Piper - YouTube

    YouTube Hires Fox's Alex Piper Head of Unscripted Original Programming

    Alex Piper is joining the YouTube Originals team as head of unscripted, North and South America, leaving Fox Broadcasting after five years. Piper takes over the job at YouTube from Ben Relles, who moved into a new role as YouTube’s head of innovation, overseeing interactive programming. Both Piper and Relles report to Susanne Daniels, global [...]

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    BET Orders Lena Waithe Comedy Series 'Twenties'

    After recently renewing Lena Waithe’s “Boomerang” for a second season, BET is teaming up with the prolific screenwriter-producer for another project. The network has announced an eight-episode order for “Twenties,” a half-hour comedy series which Waithe created when she was in her early 20s. The show follows the adventures of a queer black girl, Hattie, [...]

  • Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in

    Lori Loughlin Pleads Not Guilty in College Admission Scandal

    Actress Lori Loughlin and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are pleading not guilty in the college admission bribery scandal. The couple are among 33 charged in the widespread scam, in which parent were accused of using their wealth to get their children into elite colleges. Loughlin and Giannulli face charges for allegedly paying a [...]

  • Shrill

    'Shrill' Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

    “Shrill” fans will likely let out a high-pitched sound of delight. The Aidy Bryant comedy will be returning to Hulu in 2020 for a second season, Variety has confirmed. Season two will be expanded from six episodes to eight. The comedy toplined by the “Saturday Night Live” trouper has been warmly received by critics since its [...]

  • Lady Gaga Bradley Cooper A Star

    Vivendi Posts 10% Increase in Q1 Revenue, Bolstered by Universal Music Group

    Bolstered by the performance of Universal Music Group, Vivendi posted a 10.7% year-on increase in revenue to €3.4 billion ($3.8 billion) during the first quarter of 2019, the company reported Monday. Vivendi said the company’s first quarter results were boosted by the growth of Universal Music Group whose revenues went up by 18.8% to €1.5 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad