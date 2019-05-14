×
Tiffany Haddish to Host 'Kids Say the Darndest Things' Revival for ABC

Tiffany Haddish
ABC is reviving “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” and comedian Tiffany Haddish is ready to host.

Haddish will also serve as executive producer on the series, which will feature her chatting and interacting with kids. Taped in front of a live studio audience, the show will feature both in-studio segments and bits taped all over the country.

ABC plans to launch the new “Kids Say the Darndest Things” this fall on Sundays at 8 p.m., sandwiched between two family-friendly reality staples: “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Shark Tank.”

“When I was dreaming of stars I wanted to bring to ABC, Tiffany Haddish was top of my list,” said ABC entertainment president Karey Burke, who announced the pickup on Tuesday morning. “Tiffany starring in and producing this iconic series is everything I hoped for.”

The previous incarnation of “Kids Say the Darndest Things” was hosted by Bill Cosby, and ran on CBS from 1998 to 2000. Given the charges of sexual assault against Cosby, it’s probably no surprise that his version wasn’t mentioned in the press release announcing the revival.

But Eric Schotz, who executive produced the Cosby version, is back to executive produce the new “Kids Say the Darndest Things” along side Haddish. Schotz was also the producer behind “Seriously Funny Kids,” a CBS reality show featuring Heidi Klum interacting with youngsters.

“Kids Say the Darndest Things” originated from a segment that Art Linkletter used to do on his radio show “House Party” starting in 1945. He moved the idea to his TV series “Art Linkletter’s House Party.”

CBS TV Studios, which owns the rights to the format, is producing with Anvil 1893 Entertainment and Haddish’s She Ready Prods.

“It’s a warm and funny family program that is sure to provide both tears and peals of laughter to viewers of all ages,” said David Stapf, president of CBS TV Studios.

Among the segments planned for the new “Kids Say the Darndest Things,” per ABC: “‘Kids Rule,’ in which kids explain to Tiffany the rules for everything from sportsmanship to dating; ‘Love Talk,’ where Tiffany seeks advice on her love life; ‘Best Carpool Ever,’ with Tiffany taking on carpool duty with a minivan full of kids; ‘Granny Tiff,’ when Tiffany, in prosthetics and dressed up as an older woman, receives technology advice from the kids; and more.”

“I’m excited to hear what kids have to say these days because I can’t understand what they are saying on social media,” Haddish said in a statement. “They’re using too many abbreviations!”

Haddish’s other current TV projects include starring opposite Tracy Morgan on TBS’ comedy series “The Last O.G.” and as the voice of “Tuca” on Netflix’s animated series “Tuca and Bertie.” She also has a one-hour stand-up comedy special set to debut on Netflix later this year.

The “Kids Say the Darndest Things” news comes on the heels of NBC’s announcement that it was relaunching its own underage showcase, “Little Big Shots,” with a new host who also comes with star power: Melissa McCarthy. Coincidentally, Haddish and McCarthy appear together in the upcoming drama feature “The Kitchen,” which will be released in August.

