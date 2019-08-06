×

Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo Among Five Cast in Octavia Spencer Netflix Series

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Tiffany Haddish and Carmen Ejogo are among five actors who have been cast in the forthcoming Netflix limited series “Madam CJ Walker” about the black hair care pioneer and mogul.

The four-part series hails from executive producers LeBron James and Octavia Spencer, who will also star as the titular Madam. The series is inspired by the book “‘On Her Own Ground’ “by A’Lelia Bundles, Walker’s great-great-granddaughter.

Haddish will play Lelia, the smart and feisty daughter of Sarah Breedlove (Madam Walker) and her late first husband. Raised by her single, hard-working mother, she is eager to be independent. After falling in love and marrying the feckless John Robinson, she frequently finds herself coming to her husband’s defenses. Meanwhile Ejogo will play Addie, a hairstylist and former friend of Sarah Breedlove. Addie is described as a savvy business woman herself, who parlays her good looks and social standing into a profitable African American hair care business.

Related

Also joining the cast are Blair Underwood, who will play Sarah’s husband Chares James Walker, Garrett Morris who will play CJ’s father Cleophus, and Kevin Carroll who will play Ransom, a Pullman porter whose many degrees include law and patents from Columbia University.

“Madam CJ Walker” tells story of how Walker overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, rivalries, tumultuous marriages and family challenges to become America’s first black, self-made female millionaire. The project is produced by James’ SpringHill Entertainment and Zero Gravity in association with Warner Bros. Television. Variety exclusively reported the project was first in the works back in August, 2017.

The series is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2020. Nicole Jefferson Asher is a co-executive producer and writer on the project, while Janine Sherman Barrois and Elle Johnson will showrun, write and executive produce. Christine Holder, Mark Holder, Maverick Carter, and Jamal Henderson will also executive produce. Kasi Lemmons is in place to direct and executive produce the first episode.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Lee Daniels Karen Gist

    Lee Daniels, Karin Gist to Redevelop Drama 'Our Kind of People' for Fox

    Fox is redeveloping the drama project “Our Kind of People” with Lee Daniels and Karin Gist. Gist will now serve as writer and executive producer on the project via TheGistofIt Produtions, with Daniels also joining as an executive producer under his Lee Daniels Entertainment banner. The project is inspired by the non-fiction book “Our Kind [...]

  • Power of Young Hollywood Honorees Social

    Cole Sprouse, Joey King, H.E.R. and More Young Stars Sound Off on Social Media

    Social media has transformed showbiz, making it easier for young performers to express themselves, connect with fans and even get their big break. A strong social media presence can even be used as leverage during the casting process. But what do performers think about it? Variety surveyed those highlighted in this year’s Young Hollywood issue [...]

  • ATLANTA Robbin' Season -- "Crabs in

    'Atlanta' Renewed for Season 4 at FX

    “Atlanta” has been renewed for a fourth season at FX before production has begun on the previously announced Season 3. FX made the announcement Tuesday at the Television Critics Association summer press  tour. Production on Seasons 3 and 4 is slated to begin in the spring. Both seasons will consist of eight episodes. Donald Glover [...]

  • City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software

    City National Bank Buys FilmTrack Software Company

    City National Bank has acquired FilmTrack, a Studio City-based company specializing in intellectual property rights management for the entertainment and media industry. Terms of the deal, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed. Film Track has about 60 employees. City National said the acquisition will grow its leadership in providing the entertainment industry with complex payments solutions and intellectual [...]

  • Pulse Films Teams With Noor Tagouri

    Pulse Films Teams With Noor Tagouri For ‘:In America With Noor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pulse Films is partnering with Noor Tagouri to make “:In America With Noor,” in which the journalist will investigate hot-button U.S. issues for an international audience. Tagouri’s recently formed shingle, At Your Service, will make the series with “XY Chelsea” producer Pulse Films. No broadcaster or platform is attached yet. Pulse will take the project [...]

  • Viacom's Nickelodeon Acquires Comic-Strip Cat Garfield

    Viacom Acquires Comic-Strip Cat Garfield

    Garfield, the lasagna-loving comic-strip feline, has a new owner. The lazy cat has for more than 40 years been the property of owner Jon Arbuckle, a socially awkward fellow who must indulge his pet’s debilitating laziness and constant sarcasm. But in weeks to come, the character will become one more element in Viacom’s vast Nickelodeon [...]

  • Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo Cast in

    Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo Among Five Cast in Octavia Spencer Netflix Series

    Tiffany Haddish and Carmen Ejogo are among five actors who have been cast in the forthcoming Netflix limited series “Madam CJ Walker” about the black hair care pioneer and mogul. The four-part series hails from executive producers LeBron James and Octavia Spencer, who will also star as the titular Madam. The series is inspired by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad