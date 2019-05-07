‘Three Busy Debras’ Ordered to Series at Adult Swim

Adult Swim is diving into absurdist suburbia with a new comedy series titled “Three Busy Debras.”

The cable channel has issued a series order for the quarter-hour live-action comedy which follows the surreal day-to-day lives of three deranged housewives, all named Debra, in their affluent suburban town of Lemoncurd, Connecticut. The show, whose pilot was ordered by Adult Swim a year ago, will go into production later this year.

“The Three Debras” originated as a web series created by a trio of comedians, Mitra Jouhari (“High Maintenance”), Sandy Honig (“Isn’t It Romantic”) and Alyssa Stonoha. Amy Poehler saw the show and offered to help them bring it to Adult Swim.

The trio will star and serve as executive producers along with director, Anna Dokoza (“Special”). Poehler and Kim Lessing complete the list of executive producers under their Paper Kite Production banner. Paper Kite is behind other comedies such as this year’s hit Netflix show “Russian Doll,” Comedy Central’s “Broad City,” and NBC’s “I Feel Bad.”

In terms of other upcoming TV projects for Poehler, she is lending her voice to and executive produce the animated family comedy series “Duncanville,” which was given a 13-episode series order at Fox. Poehler will play both the character of Duncan, as well as his “high-strung” mother Annie.