Thomas Lennon to Star in Fox Comedy Pilot ‘Richard Lovely’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Thomas Lennon has been cast in the title role of the Fox single-camera comedy pilot “Richard Lovely,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The project follows Richard Lovely, the disgruntled author of the best-selling children’s book series, “Mr. Mouse.” He doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them. After a publicity fiasco involving an unexpectedly savvy 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse appears in Richard’s real life as he is forced into an unlikely father/son relationship that will change his life forever.

Lennon will star alongside previously announced cast members Nicole Sun and Wendie Malick.

The news comes a year after Lennon was cast in the Fox comedy pilot “Dan the Weatherman.” That pilot was said to be well-received at the network with Lennon in particular earning considerable praise. Fox decided to redevelop it as a possible midseason show before ultimately passing on it in December. Lennon is perhaps best known for co-creating and starring in the Comedy Central mockumentary series “Reno 911!” as well as starring in the CBS reboot of “The Odd Couple” with Matthew Perry. He also recently appeared in the Fox series “Lethal Weapon” in the role of Leo Getz.

On the film side, in addition to his many onscreen roles, Lennon is an accomplished screenwriter. He and fellow “Reno 911!” alum Robert Ben Garant wrote the “Night at the Museum” franchise as well as films like “The Pacifier” and “Balls of Fury.” Most recently, Lennon published his first novel, “Ronan Boyle And The Bridge Of Riddles.”

He is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Billy Finnegan will write and executive produce “Richard Lovely.” Alex Hardcastle will serve executive producer in addition to directing the pilot. 20th Century Fox Television will produce.