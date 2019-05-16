Thomas Lasarzik to Head Up ProSiebenSat.1 Group’s Content Sales & Acquisitions

German media giant ProSiebenSat.1 has promoted Thomas Lasarzik to head up its group content acquisitions and sales, the company announced Thursday. Lasarzik will be responsible for the negotiation and acquisition of all licensed content, including films and TV series across all group channels and platforms.

Lasarzik’s new title will be executive vice president, group content acquisitions & sales at ProSiebenSat.1 Television Deutschland, having previously been senior vice president in the same department. He originally joined the company in 1993.

He replaces Rudiger Böss who announced his departure from the company after 25 years last December. During his tenure Böss brought a raft of premium U.S. series and big-ticket movies to ProSiebenSat.1 including “The Big Bang Theory” and “The Hunger Games.”

The company announced in November that it was in the process of reviewing its existing output deals with the U.S. studios having already concluded a new licensing deal with long-term partner Warner Bros.

Lasarzik will report to Henrik Pabst, the company’s chief commercial officer entertainment.