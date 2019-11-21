‘This Is Us’ Writer-Producer Kay Oyegun Signs Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Kay Oyegun, a writer and producer on “This Is Us,” has inked an overall deal with Disney-owned 20th Century Fox Television.

“We feel very fortunate to continue our relationship with Kay who has played a pivotal role in the ‘This Is Us’ writers room since day one and has written some of the most memorable episodes including ‘R&B,’ and this season’s ‘The Dinner And The Date,'” said 20th Century Fox TV president Carolyn Cassidy. “It was evident very early to all of us at 20th that Kay was someone we wanted to be in business with for a long time. We are very pleased to have her continue to tell beautiful stories on ‘This Is Us’ while also bringing us new bold ideas.”

Oyegun, whose credits include OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” recently sold feature “Assisted Living” to Paramount and is adapting “Children of Blood and Bone” for Fox and Disney’s Lucasfilms. She is also writing a feature for Warner Bros. on the Bard Prison Institute debate against Harvard.

She is represented by Allison Binder at Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP and Trevor Engelson at Underground.

Other overall deals recently signed at 20th include Danny Strong, Saladin Patterson, Steve Levitan, Lizzie & Wendy Molyneux, Dan Fogelman and Liz Meriwether.

“This Is Us” recently hit a four-week high in the TV ratings, ending its fall run with a 1.5 among adults 18-49 and 7.3 million viewers.