×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: NBC Shuffles ‘This Is Us,’ ‘The Village’ Schedules for State of the Union

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All
THIS IS US -- "Songbird Road: Part One" Episode 311 -- Pictured: Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In today’s TV news roundup, “This Is Us” will not air next week due to the State of the Union and USA reveals “Pearson,” a spin-off of “Suits.”

FIRST LOOKS

USA has revealed the trailer for “Pearson,” an upcoming spinoff of legal drama “Suits” starring Gina Torres as lawyer Jessica Pearson. A recently disbarred NYC legal expert, Pearson moves to Chicago and must adjust to the dirty politics of the Windy City and her role as the mayor’s fixer. “Suits” creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh will serve with Daniel Arkin as executive producers. Rounding out the cast will be Morgan Spector, Bethany Joy Lenz, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza and Chantel Riley.

DATES

NBC has announced that the next episode of “This Is Us” will air on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. to accommodate the State of the Union address. The season finale will be moved to Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. “The Village” will now air immediately following “This Is Us” at 10 p.m. from March 12-April 2 and move to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9

The 17th season of “Project Runway” will return to Bravo on Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Following Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s departure, the fashion design competition will feature Karlie Kloss as host and Christian Siriano as the contestants’ mentor. Sixteen fashion designers from across the country will compete to win a feature in Elle magazine, the show’s largest prize ever of $250,000, and other awards. Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will serve as judges in the extra-long 90-minute episodes. Special guests will appear throughout the season, like Cardi B, Kendall Jenner’s personal stylist Marni Senofonte, “Orange Is The New Black” star Danielle Brooks, and designer Dapper Dan. For the first time ever, fans will be able to vote on which outfits they like best and earn a chance to win a piece of the Runway during several episodes.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Related

Fox News Channel has signed reporter Aishah Hasnie as an overnight anchor and news correspondent. Since 2011, she has worked at the Fox 59 television station in Indianapolis as anchor of the 4 p.m. newscast, and prior to that she was nominated for an Emmy for her investigative reporting in Fort Wayne, Ind. She will start her new position on Feb. 18 in the New York headquarters.

Helga Eike, president of Authentic Entertainment, has made three promotions within the studio, her first executive moves since assuming the position last summer. Sara Reddy has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Current Programming, Brian Pargac will be Vice President of Development, and Adriana Garcia will serve as Director of Development. A division of Endemol Shine North America, Authentic Entertainment produces several series, like “Trading Spaces,” “Best Thing I Ever Ate” and “Flipping Out.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More TV

  • Jussie SmollettBillboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las

    'Empire' Continues Production Following Assault on Jussie Smollett

    “Empire” filming is continuing as scheduled for the day, a source tells Variety, amid the assault and subsequent hospitalization of star Jussie Smollett early Tuesday in Chicago. The Fox show’s production schedule remains “fluid” for the rest of the week, according to the source. It is not yet known how Smollett’s injuries will ultimately impact [...]

  • 'Lorena' Review: Sundance Documentary Brings Bobbitt

    TV Review: Amazon's 'Lorena'

    Even in a world overflowing with d— jokes, the name “Lorena Bobbitt” has proved to be one of the most enduring punchlines that pop culture’s ever had. The extremity of the inciting situation — which left her husband mutilated and both of them on trial — immediately captured the country’s attention and became a genuine [...]

  • Stumptown by Greg Rucka

    ABC Orders Pilots for 'Stumptown' Adaptation, Bermuda Triangle Drama

    ABC has given out two more drama pilot orders. First up, the broadcaster has ordered a pilot for a drama based on the graphic novel “Stumptown” by Greg Rucka. It follows Dex Parios, a strong, assertive, and unapologetically sharp-witted army veteran working as a P.I. in Portland, Oregon. With a complicated personal history and only [...]

  • Debra Bergman, Ken Basin Promoted at

    Debra Bergman, Ken Basin Promoted at Paramount Television

    Debra Bergman and Ken Basin have been promoted to executive VP rank at Paramount Television. Bergman will serve as head of physical production, reporting to Paramount Television president Nicole Clemens. Basin has advanced in business affairs, reporting to David Goldman, Paramount Television’s president of business operations. In addition, Robert West has been named VP of [...]

  • Darlene HuntAmazon's 'Good Girls Revolt' Panel

    Fox Orders Comedy Pilot 'Patty's Auto' From 'Big C' Creator

    Fox has given out a pilot order to the multi-camera comedy “Patty’s Auto.” Inspired by Patrice Banks’ Girls Auto Clinic–an auto repair shop with all female mechanics–the project is described as an ensemble comedy centering on Patty and the eclectic women who work for her. Darlene Hunt will serve as writer and executive producer. Hunt [...]

  • ÃÂGreen BirdsÃÂ ÃÂ After eight people

    CBS Plans Spinoff of Dick Wolf Drama 'FBI'

    CBS is working on a spinoff of the freshman drama “FBI,” Variety has learned. The new series would be titled “FBI: Most Wanted.” It would follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It will air as a planted spinoff episode, or backdoor pilot, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad