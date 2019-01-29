TV News Roundup: NBC Shuffles ‘This Is Us,’ ‘The Village’ Schedules for State of the Union

In today’s TV news roundup, “This Is Us” will not air next week due to the State of the Union and USA reveals “Pearson,” a spin-off of “Suits.”

FIRST LOOKS

USA has revealed the trailer for “Pearson,” an upcoming spinoff of legal drama “Suits” starring Gina Torres as lawyer Jessica Pearson. A recently disbarred NYC legal expert, Pearson moves to Chicago and must adjust to the dirty politics of the Windy City and her role as the mayor’s fixer. “Suits” creator and executive producer Aaron Korsh will serve with Daniel Arkin as executive producers. Rounding out the cast will be Morgan Spector, Bethany Joy Lenz, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, Isabel Arraiza and Chantel Riley.

DATES

NBC has announced that the next episode of “This Is Us” will air on Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. to accommodate the State of the Union address. The season finale will be moved to Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. “The Village” will now air immediately following “This Is Us” at 10 p.m. from March 12-April 2 and move to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9

The 17th season of “Project Runway” will return to Bravo on Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Following Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s departure, the fashion design competition will feature Karlie Kloss as host and Christian Siriano as the contestants’ mentor. Sixteen fashion designers from across the country will compete to win a feature in Elle magazine, the show’s largest prize ever of $250,000, and other awards. Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth will serve as judges in the extra-long 90-minute episodes. Special guests will appear throughout the season, like Cardi B, Kendall Jenner’s personal stylist Marni Senofonte, “Orange Is The New Black” star Danielle Brooks, and designer Dapper Dan. For the first time ever, fans will be able to vote on which outfits they like best and earn a chance to win a piece of the Runway during several episodes.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel has signed reporter Aishah Hasnie as an overnight anchor and news correspondent. Since 2011, she has worked at the Fox 59 television station in Indianapolis as anchor of the 4 p.m. newscast, and prior to that she was nominated for an Emmy for her investigative reporting in Fort Wayne, Ind. She will start her new position on Feb. 18 in the New York headquarters.

Helga Eike, president of Authentic Entertainment, has made three promotions within the studio, her first executive moves since assuming the position last summer. Sara Reddy has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Current Programming, Brian Pargac will be Vice President of Development, and Adriana Garcia will serve as Director of Development. A division of Endemol Shine North America, Authentic Entertainment produces several series, like “Trading Spaces,” “Best Thing I Ever Ate” and “Flipping Out.”