×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘This Is Us’ Team Talks Beth Flashback Episode: ‘It Represents The Everywoman’

By

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
THIS IS US -- "The Beginning is the End is the Beginning" Episode 309 -- Pictured: (l-r) Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth, Faithe Herman as Annie -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

In the flash-forward storyline in the third season of “This Is Us,” it was revealed that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) worked in a dance academy, and on the 13th episode of the season, entitled “Our Little Island Girl,” her long-time love of the art will come to light. But it is far from the only new side to the character that will be explored.

“The Beth that we’e been seeing for the last two seasons she’s this strong woman — she’s funny; she’s witty,” writer Eboni Freeman said at a Television Critics Assn. panel for the NBC drama Thursday. But she added, “in her childhood she was a bit of a different person — a quieter person. She came from this ballet world that was mostly white. That was interesting to delve into.”

Freeman shared that a lot of Beth’s flashback story came from her own background and training in ballet. As a young child, Beth was given the opportunity to train in an elite academy, with the goal of getting a senior solo to then have the opportunity to get hired by a professional company. “It’s been full circle because I was a student at the Debbie Allen dance company and now Debbie Allen’s sister, Phylicia Rashad, was in this episode,” she said.

Related

Freeman shared she gave up dancing as a teenager, and similarly, Watson, too, decided to focus on acting rather dance when she was in college. But, she said, she has been “dancing all my life” and the experience of diving back into that kind of physical training for this episode “was joyous because for me maybe the greatest form of expression is the physical expression — what can happen with the body.”

“It was such a great opportunity to combine the things I love,” Watson said.

Watson first found out Beth would have a dance background in September 2018, when she got a text from writer Kay Olegun asking if she could “dance for real.” She said yes and that was the hint that something big was coming, but then she got another call to “really train to dance,” which allowed her to “go back into her roots,” she said.

But as much as Beth’s childhood was shaped by her path of dancing, it was also shaped by her relationship with a “stern and strict” mother, Carol (Rashad), as well as a freer spirit father Abe (Carl Lumbly) who she “idolized.”

“We kept talking about this idea of the strong black woman and where that would have came from and where she would have gotten that from Carol,” Freeman said.

For Watson, working with Rashad was just as important to her as an actress. “I’m strong because of you,” Watson said she told Rashad. “I think Beth is here because of you — because people like you have walked through the door and made a path.”

She continued: “I always think of Beth as an everywoman. I think representation is so important. I’m so excited I get to play a black woman who’s just normal and striving to do her best in life, and I think in doing that it represents the everywoman, no matter what ethnicity you are.”

This Is Us” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • THIS IS US -- "The Beginning

    'This Is Us' Team Talks Beth Flashback Episode: 'It Represents The Everywoman'

    In the flash-forward storyline in the third season of “This Is Us,” it was revealed that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) worked in a dance academy, and on the 13th episode of the season, entitled “Our Little Island Girl,” her long-time love of the art will come to light. But it is far from the only [...]

  • Clive Davis and Brandi Carlile Talk

    Clive Davis and Brandi Carlile Talk Pre-Grammy Gala, Variety's Patti Smith-Inspired Cover

    Now in its 43rd year, the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala is famously the music industry’s hottest ticket, an invite-only affair held the night before the Grammy Awards and loaded with the kind of A-list guest list that only Davis could assemble. Organized by Davis with his son, attorney Doug Davis, it’s legendary as a platform for exclusive superstar [...]

  • Julian McMahon

    'FBI' Spinoff at CBS Casts Julian McMahon in Lead Role

    Julian McMahon has been cast in the lead role of the planned “FBI” spinoff currently in the works at CBS, Variety has confirmed. The new series would be titled “FBI: Most Wanted.” It would follow the division of the FBI tasked with tracking and capturing the notorious criminals on the FBI’s Most Wanted list. It will air [...]

  • MGM FILE** The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer logo graces

    Nancy Tellem Becomes Executive Director in Office of the CEO at MGM

    Veteran entertainment industry executive Nancy Tellem has become part of the Office of the CEO at Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as executive director and will work on long-term strategy. Tellem will remain on the board of privately held MGM, a post she’s held since 2013. Tellem is currently the chief media officer and executive chairwoman of Eko, an [...]

  • LA's Finest - Season 1 -

    TV News Roundup: 'L.A.'s Finest' With Gabrielle Union, Jessica Alba Sets Premiere Date

    In today’s TV news roundup, Spectrum announces the release date for “L.A.’s Finest” and Ginnifer Goodwin joins “The Twilight Zone” DATES Spectrum subscribers can watch “L.A.’s Finest,” the first series kicking off the new video-on-demand service’s orignal content, on May 13. Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba will executive produce and star in the 13-episode series, which is spinoff [...]

  • David Levine

    HBO's Co-Head of Drama David Levine to Exit

    David Levine, the co-head of drama at HBO, is departing the premium cabler, Variety has learned. Francesca Orsi, Levine’s fellow co-head of drama, will now oversee drama series for HBO on her own. “David has been a valued member of the HBO family for 10 years and worked on some of our finest shows,” said Casey [...]

  • Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino, Las

    Turner Dives Into Sports-Gambling Content in Pact With Caesars Entertainment

    Turner Sports and its Bleacher Report digital unit are going Vegas, baby. WarnerMedia’s Turner Sports inked a pact with Caesars Entertainment to develop sports gambling content. Under the agreement, Bleacher Report will establish a studio inside the sports book at the Caesars Palace Las Vegas hotel and casino. The new B/R-branded studio will be a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad