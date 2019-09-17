×
‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Adds Tim Matheson as Rebecca’s Father

CREDIT: Kate sZatmari

This Is Us” Season 4 has cast Tim Matheson in a key recurring role, Variety has confirmed.

Matheson will play Dave, the father of Mandy Moore’s Rebecca Pearson. This will mark the first time Rebecca’s father has been seen onscreen in the hit NBC drama series, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley.

Matheson’s previous TV roles include “The West Wing,” “Hart of Dixie,” “Burn Notice,” and “Bonanza.” He is also known for his roles in films like “Animal House,” “Fletch,” and the recent “Child’s Play” remake.

He’s repped by Gersh, LINK Entertainment and Jacobson, Russell, Saltz.

The fourth season of “This Is Us” is set to premiere on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. ET. The series was renewed for three additional season upon the conclusion of its third back in May. The series is executive produced by Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal, and it is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

The third season ended with a jump to the future to reveal that Pearson matriarch Rebecca (Moore) was bedridden and living with Kevin (Hartley), who finally had a son. The fourth season, therefore, is set up to further explore Rebecca’s character through the years to show more of what informed her, including her relationship with her father, to ultimately explain what ailment she suffers from in her later years.

Deadline first reported Matheson’s casting.

