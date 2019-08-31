×

‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Casts ‘When They See Us’ Duo, M. Night Shyamalan (Watch the First Trailer)

By
Danielle Turchiano

Senior Features Editor, TV

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
THIS IS US -- "Strangers" Episode 401 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

When “This Is Us” returns to NBC for its fourth season, the ensemble will be growing significantly.

Joining the cast in various capacities still to be announced are “When They See Us” stars Asante Blackk and Marsha Stephanie Blake, as well as Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, director M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton and Nick Wechsler.

These castings were announced via a trailer for the season that NBC dropped Saturday. In it, Mandy Moore’s character, matriarch Rebecca Pearson notes how strange it is that “just like that a complete stranger can become such a big part of your story.”

From there, the trailer offers glimpses of some of these new characters, including Morrison as a member of the armed services, Epps as a mechanic and Thornton as a waitress, with Rebecca commenting that “it’s actually kind of terrifying” how “a single cross with one person you’ve never met can change everything.”

Related

The premiere episode will also be extended, airing linearly on Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. and ending “shortly after 10 p.m.,” per the network.

These new players are in addition to the usual extended Pearson clan that consists of Milo Ventimiglia, Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson, Jon Huertas, Hannah Zeile, Niles Fitch, Logan Shroyer, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, Faithe Herman, Eris Baker, Ron Cephas Jones and Lyric Ross.

NBC has also confirmed that key Season 3 players Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad and Caitlin Thompson will return in Season 4, as well.

This is Blackk’s second-ever television role after his turn as the young version of the real-life Kevin Richardson in Ava DuVernay and Netflix’s” When They See Us.” Blake also starred in that limited series, as the real-life Linda McCray, and also recently booked a part in “How To Get Away With Murder’s” final season. Epps was most recently seen on USA’s “Shooter,” while Golestani had a role on TNT’s “Animal Kingdom,” Silva has been starring on USA’s “Queen of the South,” and Thornton most recently appeared on an episode of CBS’ “Bull.” Morrison, who starred on ABC’s “Once Upon a Time,” has been spending time working behind-the-scenes in television of late, directing an episode of HBO’s “Euphoria”; Omundson is best-known for his work in USA’s “Psych” and is also attached to a second television movie based on that series; and Wechsler is known for small-screen work ranging from the original “Roswell,” to NBC’s “Chicago PD” and “Shades of Blue,” to the CW’s “Dynasty” reboot. For Shyamalan, this role marks his first acting gig where he is not playing himself or not making an appearance in a project he also produced and/or directed.

This Is Us” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and executive produced by Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal.

Watch the “This Is Us” Season 4 trailer below:

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • The Road Warrior

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in September 2019

    If you’re looking for movies to watch in September, Amazon Prime will let you have a Max Rockatansky marathon. “Mad Max” movies “The Road Warrior” and “Beyond Thunderdome” are among the titles hitting the service next month. If you’re looking for something new, on the other hand, the rotoscope original series “Undone,” about a young woman’s [...]

  • Gordon Bressack Dead: 'Pinky and the

    'Pinky and the Brain' Writer Gordon Bressack Dies at 68

    Gordon Bressack, a prolific Emmy-winning writer of animated television series, has died. He was 68. Bressacks’s filmmaker son James Cullen Bressack confirmed the death in an Instagram post. He wrote, “Words can’t begin to describe how I am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Valerie Harper: A Fighter Who Left a Complex Hollywood Legacy

    Valerie Harper was a fighter, and that may ultimately be her Hollywood legacy. That was true with her career, and also in her 10-year battle with lung cancer. Harper will forever be best known for playing Rhoda Morgenstern, her “Mary Tyler Moore Show” character that earned the actress four Emmys and was later spun off [...]

  • Valerie Harper'

    Hollywood Remembers Valerie Harper, 'A True Comedic Genius'

    Celebrities took to social media on Friday to mourn the death of Valerie Harper, who played the Bronx-accented Rhoda Morgenstern on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its topline spinoff “Rhoda.” The Emmy-winning actress died Friday at 80 years old after being diagnosed with lung and brain cancer in 2009. Ed Asner, who played Lou [...]

  • Superbad

    What's Coming to Netflix in September 2019

    Labor Day is around the corner and following the start of the new month, Netflix will unveil a fresh slate of titles to binge. Revisit the terror in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Apocalypse” or keep up with the adventures of Princess Bean in “Disenchantment Part Two.” Additionally, “Good Boys” fans can re-watch “Superbad,” which [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Nicholas Kazan Tells Writers Guild He's 'Trying to Stop a Trainwreck'

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Kazan has asserted he’s trying to prevent the potential destruction of the Writers Guild of America over its bitter dispute with Hollywood agents. Kazan, who is running for the WGA West board, issued the statement in an email Friday to members. He’s part of the dissident Writers Forward Together slate, which is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad