‘This Is Us’ Renewed for Three More Seasons at NBC

THIS IS US -- "Don't Take My Sunshine Away" Episode 316 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)
CREDIT: Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us” has been renewed for Seasons 4, 5, and 6 at NBC. As with the past three seasons, each of the new seasons will be 18 episodes.

This is not the first time the hit drama series has received a multi-season commitment at the network. After it’s first season kicked off to stellar numbers and critical acclaim, NBC gave it an early pick up for two more seasons, bringing the show to its current third season.

“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of ‘This Is Us’ and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment. “A huge thank you and congratulations to our executive producers, cast and crew who reach new heights every week with the show’s inventive and compelling storytelling.”

News of the multi-season renewal is not unexpected, as series co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker has previously said the plan is for the show to potentially wrap up after three more seasons.

“This Is Us” ranks as one of the top shows on all of television and the number one scripted broadcast series in the key adults 18-49 demographic. In the Nielsen Live+7 numbers, the third season averaged a staggering 3.8 rating and 13.8 million viewers.

“This Is Us” focuses on the Pearson family though multiple generations and time periods. It stars Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Jon Huertas, Chrissy Metz, Mandy Moore, Chris Sullivan, Milo Ventimiglia and Susan Kelechi Watson.The series is executive produced by Dan Fogelman, Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, John Requa, Glenn Ficarra, Ken Olin, Charlie Gogolak and Jess Rosenthal, and it is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

The third season ended with a jump to the future to reveal that Pearson matriarch Rebecca (Moore) was bedridden and living with Kevin (Hartley), who finally had a son. The fourth season, therefore, is set up to further explore Rebecca’s character through the years to show more of what informed her, including her relationship with her father, to ultimately explain what ailment she suffers from in her later years.

“Our world’s going to expand a little bit in a really interesting way,” Fogelman said of the fourth season during the show’s PaleyFest panel in March. “I think where we’re starting the season is as ambitious as we’ve been.” He added that he had already written the fourth season premiere episode, as well.

