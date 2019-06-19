×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘This Is Us’ Executive Producer Ken Olin Sets Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox Television

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ken Olin 20th Century Fox
CREDIT: Courtesy of 20th Century Fox/Al Seib

Ken Olin has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox TelevisionVariety has learned. Under the deal, Olin will continue to serve as executive producer on the hit NBC series “This Is Us” while also allowing him to develop other projects across platforms.

“Ken is a special talent and a terrific guy who has been such a valuable resource to Dan [Fogelman] and everyone at ‘This Is Us,'” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th TV. “Keeping him at this studio and on that important show was literally a mission for Howard [Kurtzman] and me, and we’re equally excited to work on other projects with him. He’s hungry and excited to do more which is music to our ears.”

In addition to executive producing “This Is Us,” Olin has also directed nearly 20 episodes of the series, which remains one of the highest-rated shows on television in its third season. Olin’s other credits include shows like “Brothers & Sisters,” “Alias,” and “Sleepy Hollow.”

He is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to continue working with Dan Fogelman and our entire ‘This Is Us’ family while at the same time developing new projects with Dana Walden, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman,” said Olin. “Over the course of my career I’ve had two homes – Disney and 20th – and now they’re one! Oh, happy day.”

20th TV is now part of the recently-created entity Disney Television Studios formed in the wake of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. Since the closing of the merger, 20th TV has signed overall deals with creators such as Fogelman, Adam F. Goldberg, Liz Meriwether, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, and Jon M. Chu.

Popular on Variety

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

More TV

  • John Magaro Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Lola Kirke

    'Game of Thrones' Star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Among Six Cast in FX Pilot 'Gone Hollywood'

    Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is going Hollywood. The “Game of Thrones” star is among six who have been cast to lead the FX pilot “Gone Hollywood,” which hails from Scott Rudin. Set in 1980, “Gone Hollywood” centers on a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard percentery to found their own, which skyrockets to industry dominance, [...]

  • Tim Robinson Sketch Series I Think

    'I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has ordered a second season of the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson.” The first season saw Robinson and a few of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace drama, host an intervention in a Garfield themed house, talk their way out of a babysitter’s fake hit and run, and [...]

  • Yellowstone

    'Yellowstone' Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount Network Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

    “Yellowstone” has scored an early Season 3 renewal at Paramount Network, Variety has learned. The news comes ahead of the Season 2 premiere of the drama series, which airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on the Viacom-owned cable channel. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, as will Season 2. The drama series stars Kevin Costner [...]

  • Po Kung Fu Panda

    NBCU Will Tie Universal Kids Cable More Directly to DreamWorks Animation Content

    NBCUniversal is rearranging the toys it uses in its kids-programming playground. The company’s Universal Kids will place a bigger bet on its ties to DreamWorks Animation, which NBCU bought in August of 2016 for approximately $3.8 billion.  The network will stop developing original shows that are not based on DreamWorks properties, according to a person [...]

  • I Think You Should Leave Netflix

    'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

    Netflix has renewed the sketch comedy series “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson” for a second season. The series makes jokes out of life’s most bizarre and mundane situations, and the first season saw Robinson and a selection of his famous friends navigate awkward workplace dramas, host an intervention in a Garfield themed [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad