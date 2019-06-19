‘This Is Us’ Executive Producer Ken Olin Sets Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox Television

Ken Olin has signed an overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, Variety has learned. Under the deal, Olin will continue to serve as executive producer on the hit NBC series “This Is Us” while also allowing him to develop other projects across platforms.

“Ken is a special talent and a terrific guy who has been such a valuable resource to Dan [Fogelman] and everyone at ‘This Is Us,'” said Jonnie Davis, president of creative affairs for 20th TV. “Keeping him at this studio and on that important show was literally a mission for Howard [Kurtzman] and me, and we’re equally excited to work on other projects with him. He’s hungry and excited to do more which is music to our ears.”

In addition to executive producing “This Is Us,” Olin has also directed nearly 20 episodes of the series, which remains one of the highest-rated shows on television in its third season. Olin’s other credits include shows like “Brothers & Sisters,” “Alias,” and “Sleepy Hollow.”

He is repped by WME and Jackoway Tyerman.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to continue working with Dan Fogelman and our entire ‘This Is Us’ family while at the same time developing new projects with Dana Walden, Craig Hunegs, Jonnie Davis and Howard Kurtzman,” said Olin. “Over the course of my career I’ve had two homes – Disney and 20th – and now they’re one! Oh, happy day.”

20th TV is now part of the recently-created entity Disney Television Studios formed in the wake of the 21st Century Fox-Disney merger. Since the closing of the merger, 20th TV has signed overall deals with creators such as Fogelman, Adam F. Goldberg, Liz Meriwether, Jake Kasdan and Melvin Mar, and Jon M. Chu.