Third ‘Walking Dead’ Series Casts Nico Tortorella

Nico Tortorella has been cast in the upcoming third “Walking Dead” series, Variety has confirmed.

The third series in the AMC franchise will focus on the first generation of kids to come of age during the zombie apocalypse. Tortorella will star as Felix, described as an honorable man of his word who isn’t afraid to fight for others’ safety and acceptance.

Tortorella — who identifies as non-binary — currently stars on the TV Land series “Younger” and will continue on that show in addition to starring in the new “Walking Dead” show. They join previously announced cast members Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston — whose castings were exclusively reported by Variety — as well as Annet Mahendru and Aliyah Royale.

In addition to “Younger,” Tortorella is known for roles in shows like “The Following” and “Make It or Break It.” They have also starred in films such as “Scream 4” and “Odd Thomas.”

They are repped by Gersh and Management 360.

The yet untitled third “Walking Dead” show joins both the flagship show, which is entering its tenth season, and “Fear the Walking Dead,” which was recently renewed for a sixth. AMC is also currently developing a trio of TV movies centered on Rick Grimes starring Andrew Lincoln. The “Walking Dead” comic book series, which served as the basis for the original show, recently came to an end after nearly two decades.

The series is co-created by Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the “Walking Dead” universe, and Matt Negrete, a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” for the past five seasons. Negrete will also serve as showrunner. AMC Studios will produce. The series will begin production on its 10 episode first season in Virginia this summer with a planned premiere on AMC in 2020.

Deadline first reported Tortorella’s casting.