New ‘Walking Dead’ Series Casts Three Lead Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Alexa Mansour Nicolas Cantu Walking Dead
CREDIT: Paradigm/ Deidhra Fahey

The recently announced third “Walking Dead” series has cast three major roles, Variety has learned exclusively.

Alexa Mansour, Nicolas Cantu, and Hal Cumpston will all star in the new series, which is said to follow two female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the zombie apocalypse. A second lead female role has yet to be cast.

AMC would not comment on specifics for any of the characters, but sources describe Mansour’s character as a good-natured rule breaker who lives for today. She is likable and funny on the outside but sad on the inside. Mansour recently wrapped shooting a guest starring role on the CBS drama “Madam Secretary” and previously starred in the horror film sequel “Unfiltered: Dark Web” for Blumhouse Productions. Her other TV credits include “SEAL Team,” “The Resident,” “Bull,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

She is repped by Paradigm, Zero Gravity, and Play Management.

Cantu’s character is said to be small for his age in addition to being friendly and an old soul. He also has a black belt in karate. Cantu has previously lent his voice to the animated shows “The Amazing World of Gumball,” “Sofia the First,” “Future-Worm!” and “Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures.” He has also appeared in the live-action shows “The Good Place,” “Sydney to the Max,” and “Bizaardvark.”

He is repped by The Osbrink Agency, Monster Talent, and Jackoway Tyerman.

Cumpston’s character is said to be big for his age. He is a shy loner that scares some kids, but he hates the fact that he scares people. Cumpston previously starred in, wrote, and produced the Australian coming of age comedy “Bilched.”

The yet untitled third “Walking Dead” show joins both the flagship show, which is entering its tenth season, and “Fear the Walking Dead,” which is currently airing its fifth. The “Walking Dead” comic book series, which served as the basis for the original show, recently came to an end after nearly two decades.

The series is co-created by Scott Gimple, chief content officer of the “Walking Dead” universe, and Matt Negrete, a writer and producer on “The Walking Dead” for the past five seasons. Negrete will also serve as showrunner. AMC Studios will produce. The series will begin production on its 10 episode first season in Virginia this summer with a planned premiere on AMC in 2020.

(Pictured: Alexa Mansour, left; Nicolas Cantu, right. Not pictured: Hal Cumpston)

