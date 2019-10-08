×

'Them: Covenant' Creator Little Marvin Sets Amazon Overall Deal

Little Marvin
Little Marvin, the writer and executive producer of the upcoming Amazon horror anthology series “Them: Covenant,” has signed an overall deal with Amazon Studios.

Under the deal, Marvin and his production company, Odd Man Out, will create and produce original series and films for Amazon.

“There aren’t enough exclamation points to express how thrilled I am to partner with my Amazon Studios family on this new adventure,” Marvin said. “Their bold and visionary dream team have been extraordinarily nurturing during the process of creating our first series together, ‘Them: Covenant.’ Elated to call them my home, and look forward to creating even more together with this new partnership.”

“Them” received a two-season order at Amazon last July. The series will feature a different cast, setting and story each season. The first season, “Covenant,” is set in the 1950s and centers on Henry (Ashley Thomas) and Lucky Emory (Deborah Ayorinde), who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on a tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

“Amazon Studios is the perfect home for Little Marvin and his seemingly endless talents. We are already captivated with his gripping vision for the upcoming Amazon Original Series ‘Them,’” said Vernon Sanders, co-head of television for Amazon Studios. “We know that Little Marvin will create even more impactful, relevant, and entertaining projects for the global Prime Video audience.”

The Amazon deal was brokered by Lichter Grossman.

In addition to his writing and executive producing duties on the first two seasons of “Them,” Marvin is also writing the as-yet untitled Teddy Pendergrass movie for Warner Bros. with producers Donald DeLine, Tyrese Gibson and Lee Daniels.

