Shahadi Wright Joseph, Ryan Kwanten, Alison Pill Among Seven Cast in ‘Them: Covenant’ at Amazon (EXCLUSIVE)

The Amazon horror anthology “Them” is building out its main cast.

Variety has learned exclusively that seven new cast members have been added to the first season of the series, which is titled “Them: Covenant.” Shahadi Wright Joseph, Alison Pill, Ryan Kwanten, Melody Hurd, Javier Botet, and Percy Hynes White have all been cast as series regulars, while Derek Phillips has been cast in a recurring role. They join previously announced leads Deborah Ayorinde and Ashley Thomas.

“Them: Covenant” is set in 1953 and centers on Henry and Lucky Emory (Ayorinde and Thomas), who decide to move their family from North Carolina to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood. The family’s home on a tree-lined, seemingly idyllic street becomes ground zero where malevolent forces both real and supernatural threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them.

Joseph had a breakout year in 2019, starring in both Jordan Peele’s “Us” and the remake of “The Lion King.” In “Them: Covenant,” she will play Ruby Lee Emory, described as a starlet in the making. Ruby is an intelligent, studious 14 year-old and the apple of her father’s eye.

Pill is no stranger to the horror anthology genre, having previously starred in “American Horror Story: Cult” at FX. She is currently working on the CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Picard” and the FX series “Devs.” Her other TV roles include “The Family,” “In Treatment,” and “The Newsroom.” Pill will portray Betty Wendell, who is said to have a hunger for family, love and a certain station. Betty Wendell’s quotidian, suburban life is interrupted by the arrival of the Emory family.

Kwanten is known for his starring role in the HBO series “True Blood” and the Australian series “Home and Away.” His recent TV credits include “The Oath” and “Sacred Lies,” while on the feature side he recently appeared in “The Hurricane Heist” and “Supercon.” Kwanten will play George Bell in “Them.” A Korean War vet, George Bell is the neighborhood milkman couched in a Southern California dreamboat.

Hurd most recently wrapped the feature “Fatherhood,” with her previous credits including the short film “Battle at Big Rock” directed by Colin Trevorrow. She will play Gracie Emory, described as a strong, willful, and fiercely independent 6 year-old firecracker who takes after her mother.

Botet recently appeared in “IT” and “IT: Chapter Two,” as well as films like “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and “Slender Man.” The exact nature of his role in “Them” is being kept under wraps.

White recently starred in the Fox-Marvel drama “The Gifted” and appeared in Jordan Peele’s reboot of “The Twilight Zone.” His feature credits include “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” and “Edge of Winter.” White will play Davis, said to be a blossoming hep-cat. Davis has been treated as an outsider most of his life within his uptight suburban community.

Phillips previously appeared in shows like “Friday Night Lights,” “Longmire,” and the series adaptation of “Shooter.” He will play Sgt. Bull Wheatley, described as the face of East Compton’s Police Department.

“Them: Covenant” was created and executive produced by Little Marvin. Lena Waithe, Miri Yoon, Roy Lee and Michael Connolly of Vertigo Entertainment also executive produce. David Matthews will serve as executive producer and showrunner. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

