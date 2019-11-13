‘The Witcher’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Ahead of Series Premiere

“The Witcher” is getting a second season at Netflix before the first has even launched.

The streamer has renewed the drama series starring Henry Cavill, which is based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The most recent novel, “Season of Storms,” was published in 2013. The series has also been adapted into a popular video game franchise as well as comic books and tabletop games.

The eight-episode second season will begin production in London early in 2020, for a planned debut in 2021. The eight-episode first season will launch on Netflix on Dec. 20. Cavill will return for the second season as protagonist Geralt of Rivia, with Anya Chalotra returning as Yennefer along with Freya Allan as Ciri.

“I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said.

The series is described as the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Schmidt Hissrich will also return as executive producer on Seaosn 2 along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.