×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Witcher’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Ahead of Series Premiere

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
WW_101_09.03.2019_28.NEF
CREDIT: Katalin Vermes

The Witcher” is getting a second season at Netflix before the first has even launched.

The streamer has renewed the drama series starring Henry Cavill, which is based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The most recent novel, “Season of Storms,” was published in 2013. The series has also been adapted into a popular video game franchise as well as comic books and tabletop games.

The eight-episode second season will begin production in London early in 2020, for a planned debut in 2021. The eight-episode first season will launch on Netflix on Dec. 20. Cavill will return for the second season as protagonist Geralt of Rivia, with Anya Chalotra returning as Yennefer along with Freya Allan as Ciri.

“I’m so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri,” showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said.

The series is described as the story of the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Schmidt Hissrich will also return as executive producer on Seaosn 2 along with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.

More TV

  • Tyler Florence The Great Food Truck

    'Food Truck Race' Chef/Host Tyler Florence Hones Skills Beyond the Stove

    “We’re going to make a lot of people happy today,” chef Tyler Florence promised recently on Instagram as he stirred a massive stock pot of Thai green curry. Florence and a team of World Central Kitchen volunteers were feeding first responders and evacuees of the Kincade Fire, which hit Sonoma Country, at the Santa Rosa [...]

  • Host Guy Fieri with Chefs Marc

    Guy Fieri Uses TV Series to Boost Community Ties, Give Back to His Neighbors

    Guy Fieri has been a Food Network staple since “Guy’s Big Bite” debuted in 2006, so when he suggested shooting a series at his Northern California ranch, the network signed on. In 2017, “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen” was born. “I’m gone quite a bit, so when I’ve got a chance to work from home it’s awesome,” [...]

  • Eddie Murphy Actors on Actors

    Eddie Murphy on Returning to ‘SNL’ for the First Time in 35 Years

    Eddie Murphy (“Dolemite Is My Name”) will return to “Saturday Night Live” for the holidays. Murphy shared his excitement for his first appearance on the show in 35 years during a conversation with former “Shrek” co-star Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”) for “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors.” “The show’s been on the air for over [...]

  • William Gibson novel The Peripheral

    Amazon Greenlights 'The Peripheral' With Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Producing

    Amazon has given out a series order to the adaptation of the William Gibson novel “The Peripheral.” Development of the project was first announced in April 2018. The one-hour drama hails from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Scott B. Smith. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will also executive produce under their Kilter Films banner, with [...]

  • WW_101_09.03.2019_28.NEF

    'The Witcher' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Ahead of Series Premiere

    “The Witcher” is getting a second season at Netflix before the first has even launched. The streamer has renewed the drama series starring Henry Cavill, which is based on the book series of the same name by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The most recent novel, “Season of Storms,” was published in 2013. The series has [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad