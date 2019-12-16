What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Witcher’ Season 1, ‘Mr. Robot’ Series Finale

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Witcher” debuts on Netflix and “Mr. Robot” comes to an end on USA Network.

“The Voice,” NBC, Monday & Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The two-part season 17 finale kicks off Monday with the performances, before another “Voice” champion is crowned on Tuesday night. Each judge has one contestant left in the competition (a rarity for the show), so there’s plenty to play for as far as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are concerned.

“The Age of A.I.,” YouTube, Wednesday

Narrated by Robert Downey Jr., this eight-part documentary series takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of one of the most transformational technologies in history. The series will see the “Iron Man” actor discover (alongside special guests including will.i.am) how A.I. is shaping the future and tackling the world’s greatest challenges.

“The Masked Singer,” Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Following the close of its NBC singing competition rival, “The Masked Singer” season 2 is also coming to an end this week on Fox. Tune in to see which celebrities are behind the final three masks: the cunning Fox, the feisty Rottweiler and the feathery Flamingo.

“The Witcher,” Netflix, Friday

Netflix’s highly anticipated series adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels drops this week. “Superman” himself Henry Cavill stars as the titular monster hunter, whose destiny is intertwined with powerful sorceress (Anya Chalotra) and a young princess fleeing her decimated kingdom (Freya Allen).

“Mr. Robot,” USA Network, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The beloved series airs it final episode this week, with Rami Malek and Christian Slater set to sign off from their respective roles as twitchy cybersecurity engineer Elliot Alderson and wild, cocky anarchist Mr. Robot.