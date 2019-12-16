×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Witcher’ Season 1, ‘Mr. Robot’ Series Finale

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Witcher” debuts on Netflix and “Mr. Robot” comes to an end on USA Network.

“The Voice,” NBC, Monday & Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The two-part season 17 finale kicks off Monday with the performances, before another “Voice” champion is crowned on Tuesday night. Each judge has one contestant left in the competition (a rarity for the show), so there’s plenty to play for as far as Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend are concerned.

“The Age of A.I.,” YouTube, Wednesday

Narrated by Robert Downey Jr., this eight-part documentary series takes a deep dive into the fascinating world of one of the most transformational technologies in history. The series will see the “Iron Man” actor discover (alongside special guests including will.i.am) how A.I. is shaping the future and tackling the world’s greatest challenges.  

“The Masked Singer,” Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Following the close of its NBC singing competition rival, “The Masked Singer” season 2 is also coming to an end this week on Fox. Tune in to see which celebrities are behind the final three masks: the cunning Fox, the feisty Rottweiler and the feathery Flamingo.

The Witcher,” Netflix, Friday

Netflix’s highly anticipated series adaptation of Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels drops this week. “Superman” himself Henry Cavill stars as the titular monster hunter, whose destiny is intertwined with powerful sorceress (Anya Chalotra) and a young princess fleeing her decimated kingdom (Freya Allen).

Mr. Robot,” USA Network, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The beloved series airs it final episode this week, with Rami Malek and Christian Slater set to sign off from their respective roles as twitchy cybersecurity engineer Elliot Alderson and wild, cocky anarchist Mr. Robot.

More TV

  • What to Watch on TV This

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'The Witcher' Season 1, 'Mr. Robot' Series Finale

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Witcher” debuts on Netflix and “Mr. Robot” comes to an end on [...]

  • ABC Promos Go 70s Retro In

    ABC Promos Go 1970s Retro In Honor of 'Live In Front of a Studio Audience' (WATCH)

    ABC’s harkening back to the days when it was “Still the One!” in a new slate of retro promos scheduled to air during Wednesday’s “Live in Front of a Studio Audience.” In honor of the Norman Lear/Jimmy Kimmel special, which is re-creating 1975 episodes of “All in the Family” and “Good Times” with modern casts, [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM Partners Sells One-Third Stake to Crestview Partners for $150 Million

    ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]

  • R&B collective Earth, Wind & Fire,

    TV Ratings: ‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Hit Three-Year Viewership High

    CBS’ annual broadcast of the “Kennedy Center Honors” drew a three-year viewership high in the Sunday night TV ratings. The special was watched by just under 7 million total viewers, up around 500,000 from last year and almost 1 million from 2017. However, ratings-wise the honors show, which this year featured performances from the likes [...]

  • Greta ThunbergGreta Thunberg visits Turin, Italy

    Greta Thunberg Documentary Coming to Hulu in 2020

    A documentary on the young Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is in the works at Hulu. The Disney-owned streamer is working on “Greta” (working title), which is slated for 2020 and will explore the story of the 15-year-old Thunberg who was recently named Time’s person of the year. The doc will be directed by Nathan [...]

  • Gabrielle UnionESPY Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft Theater,

    Gabrielle Union: 'Don’t Be the Happy Negro That Does the Bidding of the Status Quo'

    Speaking on a female empowerment and inclusivity panel at the launch of her holiday collection with New York and Company, Gabrielle Union alluded to her firing from “America’s Got Talent.” While she did not specifically call out the NBC series, Union’s comments marked the first time since her departure from the show that she addressed [...]

  • ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season

    ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

    Patrick Stewart’s return as Captain Picard isn’t going to be a one-season affair. CBS All Access has renewed “Star Trek: Picard” for a second season, over a month before its first season debuts. The new show stars Stewart as he reprises his iconic, titular role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on “Star [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad