‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Renewed Through 2021-22 Season on Fox Stations

“The Wendy Williams Show” is set to remain on the air through the 2021-22 season.

Fox Television Stations has handed Williams’ eponymous talk show a two-year renewal, extending the live, nationally syndicated show’s decade-long run to 13 seasons.

“I’m so excited to launch our 11th year by letting the world know I will continue to do what I love to do so much – and for a very long time,” said Williams. “I want to tell Fox and all of our stations today how much their support and confidence means to me. They should know we will never stop working very hard to bring our dedicated Wendy Watchers and audience ‘co-hosts’ the freshest national daytime television. I heart you for watching.”

Williams and her show have had a tumultuous 2019 to date, as the host had to take an extended leave of absence in January due to health complications after ongoing surgery for a shoulder fracture she said she sustained in December 2018. Williams returned to the show, distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, after six weeks away from the purple chair.

Debmar-Mercury recruited a number of guest hosts for episodes produced while Williams was on leave. The list included Nick Cannon, Keke Palmer and “Page Six TV” host and Variety correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister.

“Wendy is family to us, and post-AM news, her program jumpstarts the day in our markets. Plus, she’s got enough wigs to make sure the show never gets stale,” said Frank Cicha, executive vice president of programming for Fox Television Stations of the renewal.

In April, it was revealed that Williams’ husband Kevin Hunter was leaving the show as an executive producer. The news came on the heels of the host’s announcement that she plans to file for divorce from her husband of 22 years. “The Wendy Williams Show” includes a mix of interviews with celebrity guests from television, film, music and sports.