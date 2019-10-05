AMC Renews ‘The Walking Dead’ for Season 11, Lauren Cohan Set to Return

“The Walking Dead” has been renewed for an 11th season, AMC announced Saturday. Additionally, Lauren Cohan, who played Maggie Greene on the post-apocalyptic drama, will return as a series regular in the new season.

“The Walking Dead burst out of the gate 10 years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “And now 10 years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months.”

“The Walking Dead” is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics. The show, which has spawned a spinoff entitled “Fear The Walking Dead” and has a third series in the franchise forthcoming as well. An upcoming movie starring Andrew Lincoln is also in the works with Universal and Skybound Entertainment.

The series follows a group of survivors after a zombie apocalypse who travel in search of a safe and secure home. It stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Cassady McClincy and Lauren Ridloff.

It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Kang (who also showruns), Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.

This news comes a day before the 10th season of the show is set to premiere on AMC.