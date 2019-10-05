×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

AMC Renews ‘The Walking Dead’ for Season 11, Lauren Cohan Set to Return

By

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead” has been renewed for an 11th season, AMC announced Saturday. Additionally, Lauren Cohan, who played Maggie Greene on the post-apocalyptic drama, will return as a series regular in the new season.

The Walking Dead burst out of the gate 10 years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios. “And now 10 years later — led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television — this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months.”

“The Walking Dead” is based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics. The show, which has spawned a spinoff entitled “Fear The Walking Dead” and has a third series in the franchise forthcoming as well. An upcoming movie starring Andrew Lincoln is also in the works with Universal and Skybound Entertainment.

The series follows a group of survivors after a zombie apocalypse who travel in search of a safe and secure home. It stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Seth Gilliam, Avi Nash, Callan McAuliffe, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Samantha Morton, Ryan Hurst, Cassady McClincy and Lauren Ridloff.

It is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Kang (who also showruns), Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera and Denise Huth.

This news comes a day before the 10th season of the show is set to premiere on AMC.

More TV

  • AMC Renews 'The Walking Dead' for

    AMC Renews 'The Walking Dead' for Season 11, Lauren Cohan Set to Return

    “The Walking Dead” has been renewed for an 11th season, AMC announced Saturday. Additionally, Lauren Cohan, who played Maggie Greene on the post-apocalyptic drama, will return as a series regular in the new season. This news comes a day before the 10th season of the show is set to premiere on AMC. More to come…

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild of America Maintains Hardline Stance on Agencies

    Leaders of the Writers Guild of America are maintaining their hardline position with talent agencies and are not interested in a compromise. “We’ve had negotiation conversations over the past two months with a number of unsigned agencies, including major agencies,” the WGA’s negotiating committee said in an email sent to members late Friday afternoon. “It [...]

  • THE KOMINSKY METHOD Michael Douglas

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Releases 'The Kominsky Method' Season 2 Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix releases “The Kominsky Method” Season 2 trailer and Freeform announces second annual “Kickoff to Christmas” launch date. DATES Quibi‘s new series, “Life-Size Toys,” will premiere Oct. 4. The reality series features Nitro Circus ring leader Travis Pastrana working with his crew to build giant versions of millennials’ favorite toys. [...]

  • Watchmen Regina King

    'Watchmen' Artist Dave Gibbons Shows Support for HBO Adaptation at NYCC

    “Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof says he has been asked not to mention Alan Moore’s name — by the graphic novel creator’s own request. But that doesn’t keep Lindelof from wanting to pay homage to the originator of the story on which his new HBO drama is based. “We are just trying to live up to [...]

  • Harley Quinn DC Universe

    NYCC TV News Roundup: DC Universe Announces 'Harley Quinn' Premiere Date

    In today’s NYCC TV news roundup, “Harley Quinn” gets a Nov. 29 premiere date and Nickelodeon debuts the official trailer for “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” DATES “Harley Quinn” will premiere Nov. 29 on DC Universe, executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker announced. The animated original series follows the animated blonde supervillain (Kaley Cuoco) [...]

  • rachel maddow

    Rachel Maddow Cast in 'Batwoman' at The CW

    The CW’s new “Batwoman” series sent up the signal for someone to play a radio personality with a “penchant for snark,” and Rachel Maddow answered the call. The MSNBC host has been cast in the role of Vesper Fairchild, who is described as a TV and radio figure who once had a romantic relationship with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad