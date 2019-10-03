AMC Releases First Look at New ‘Walking Dead’ Series

AMC has released a few first look images at the upcoming third series in “The Walking Dead” universe.

This new, still untitled, series will feature two young protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the post-apocalyptic world that has already been established in flagship series “The Walking Dead” and its first spinoff “Fear The Walking Dead.” These new characters are described as “grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

The show was created by Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete. Negrete, who was a writer and producer on the flagship series for the last five years, also serves as showrunner. It stars Aliyah Royale (“The Red Line”) as Iris, Alexa Mansour (“SEAL Team”) as Hope, Annet Mahendru (“The Americans”) as Huck, Nicolas Cantu (“Sofia the First”) as Elton, Hal Cumpston (“Bilched”) as Silas and Nico Tortorella (“Younger”) as Felix.

“This allows us to come to the marketplace with completely uninterrupted ‘Walking Dead’ universe content from post-Super Bowl Sunday to Thanksgiving,” said Scott Collins, president of ad sales for AMC Networks, when the show was first announced.

The show is produced and distributed by AMC Studios and will premiere on AMC network in spring 2020.