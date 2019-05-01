×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Walking Dead’ Powers Advertising Gains for AMC Networks in Q1

By
Cynthia Littleton

Business Editor

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon - The Walking Dead _ Season 9, Episode 9 - Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC
CREDIT: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

AMC Networks delivered a pleasant surprise in the first quarter with domestic advertising revenue gains that outpaced Wall Street expectations. But softness in distribution revenue still raised some concerns about the impact of the shrinking traditional MVPD universe on AMC’s long-term fortunes.

AMC Networks president-CEO Josh Sapan told analysts during Wednesday’s conference call that the company’s flagship AMC cable channel is reaping the rewards of being one of the few outlets offering marketers the chance to put spots in buzzy high-end TV shows.

“AMC Networks stand out as one of the few and best ad-supported premium TV environments,” Sapan said.

AMC Networks delivered a 5.9% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $784 million. Adjusted operating income grew 8.8% to $293 million but net income fell 9% to $143 million.

Advertising at AMC’s National Networks unit housing AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV, IFC and WeTV was up 5.9% to $239 million even as Wall Street expected ad coin to decline in the quarter. Distribution revenue fell 7.4% to $377 million, which AMC attributed largely to a year-over-year decrease in content licensing revenue. But that was several percentage points lower than the Street expected, and it comes on the heels of major MVPDs reporting worse-than-expected subscriber losses for the quarter.

Related

AMC’s International and Other unit — which includes IFC Films, international channels and its suite of specialty streaming services — delivered a 53% revenue gain to $171 million related to AMC’s recent acquisitions of Levity Entertainment Group and RLJ Entertainment. The unit’s operating loss narrowed by $3 million compared to the year-ago quarter to $14 million.

Sapan and AMC Networks CFO Sean Sullivan reaffirmed the company’s full-year guidance of low to mid- single digit gains in total revenue and low single-digit growth in operating income.

Sapan addressed AMC’s strategy to compete in an environment where its rivals are getting bigger by the day. And he outlined AMC’s effort to grow in the streaming arena by focusing on distinct programming niches with specialized SVOD offerings such as Acorn TV, which offers British dramas, the horror-focused Shudder and Urban Movie Channel. He emphasized that the services will ride the wave of interest in streaming in general. But by targeting narrow slices of a genre-specific audience, AMC will be able to make selective investments in programming that will hopefully pay off faster and drive subscriptions without forcing AMC to fight its way into the arms race for content.

“We’ve not taken the opportunity to be in general interest direct-to-consumer (streaming),” Sapan said. “We felt we could acquit ourselves very well in the specialized area. We thought that it could have different economics that would live alongside the adoption of broad direct-to-consumer services.”

More to come

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More TV

  • Julianna Margulies The Hot Zones

    TV Review: 'The Hot Zone'

    “The Hot Zone,” a new limited series that played at the Tribeca Film Festival April 30 ahead of its debut on National Geographic May 27, begins with a graphic burst of effluvium. A boil-covered air passenger flying over central Africa discharges vomit; later, in the hospital, he practically explodes blood onto a doctor, who very [...]

  • hulu - mobile tablet

    Hulu Zooms to 28 Million Total Subscribers, Up 12% So Far in 2019

    Hulu kicked off 2019 by rapidly packing on subscribers — driven by price cuts and promos — with the streamer announcing that its total customer base has swelled to over 28 million. And the money-losing company, now majority-owned by Disney, is investing in more original content in a bid to sustain that momentum. Hulu’s sub [...]

  • Chrissy Teigen, David Chang. Model Chrissy

    Chrissy Teigen and David Chang to Co-Host Food Show for Hulu

    Hulu is planning to expand its menu of food-focused programming, with help from Chrissy Teigen and Momofuku mogul David Chang. Hulu has set what it describes as a multi-year and multi-show development pact with Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios to develop “premium food-centric programming.” Vox’s Eater network will [...]

  • Handmaid's Tale Season 3

    Hulu Plans Debut of Commercials Aimed at Binge-Watchers

    Hulu plans to launch another ad format tailored to the viewing habits of the streaming-video junkie. The company, controlled by Walt Disney and Comcast, said it plans to launch a new format that “will make it possible for marketers to target binge viewers with a creative that is situationally relevant to their viewing behavior. ” [...]

  • 'Ramy,' 'Pen15' Renewed for Second Seasons

    'Ramy,' 'Pen15' Renewed for Second Seasons at Hulu

    Hulu has announced it is renewing two of its freshman comedies, “Ramy” and “Pen15,” for second seasons. The two shows join “Shrill,” another of the streamer’s freshman comedies, in the renewal column. After a critically-acclaimed first season, Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle’s “Pen15” will return for a 14-episode second season. In the show, the creator duo [...]

  • 'Ghost Rider,' 'Helstrom' Live-Action Shows Ordered

    'Ghost Rider,' 'Helstrom' Live-Action Shows Ordered at Hulu

    “Ghost Rider” and “Helstrom” are coming to Hulu. The streaming service has greenlit two live-action shows based on the Marvel comics characters, Variety has learned. Both shows are expected to launch on Hulu in 2020 and are co-productions of Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Jeph Loeb, head of Marvel Television, will executive produce both [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad