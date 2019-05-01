‘The Walking Dead’ Powers Advertising Gains for AMC Networks in Q1

AMC Networks delivered a pleasant surprise in the first quarter with domestic advertising revenue gains that outpaced Wall Street expectations. But softness in distribution revenue still raised some concerns about the impact of the shrinking traditional MVPD universe on AMC’s long-term fortunes.

AMC Networks president-CEO Josh Sapan told analysts during Wednesday’s conference call that the company’s flagship AMC cable channel is reaping the rewards of being one of the few outlets offering marketers the chance to put spots in buzzy high-end TV shows.

“AMC Networks stand out as one of the few and best ad-supported premium TV environments,” Sapan said.

AMC Networks delivered a 5.9% year-over-year increase in total revenue to $784 million. Adjusted operating income grew 8.8% to $293 million but net income fell 9% to $143 million.

Advertising at AMC’s National Networks unit housing AMC, BBC America, SundanceTV, IFC and WeTV was up 5.9% to $239 million even as Wall Street expected ad coin to decline in the quarter. Distribution revenue fell 7.4% to $377 million, which AMC attributed largely to a year-over-year decrease in content licensing revenue. But that was several percentage points lower than the Street expected, and it comes on the heels of major MVPDs reporting worse-than-expected subscriber losses for the quarter.

AMC’s International and Other unit — which includes IFC Films, international channels and its suite of specialty streaming services — delivered a 53% revenue gain to $171 million related to AMC’s recent acquisitions of Levity Entertainment Group and RLJ Entertainment. The unit’s operating loss narrowed by $3 million compared to the year-ago quarter to $14 million.

Sapan and AMC Networks CFO Sean Sullivan reaffirmed the company’s full-year guidance of low to mid- single digit gains in total revenue and low single-digit growth in operating income.

Sapan addressed AMC’s strategy to compete in an environment where its rivals are getting bigger by the day. And he outlined AMC’s effort to grow in the streaming arena by focusing on distinct programming niches with specialized SVOD offerings such as Acorn TV, which offers British dramas, the horror-focused Shudder and Urban Movie Channel. He emphasized that the services will ride the wave of interest in streaming in general. But by targeting narrow slices of a genre-specific audience, AMC will be able to make selective investments in programming that will hopefully pay off faster and drive subscriptions without forcing AMC to fight its way into the arms race for content.

“We’ve not taken the opportunity to be in general interest direct-to-consumer (streaming),” Sapan said. “We felt we could acquit ourselves very well in the specialized area. We thought that it could have different economics that would live alongside the adoption of broad direct-to-consumer services.”

