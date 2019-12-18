×
‘The Voice’ Reveals Season 17 Winner

Erin Nyren

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1720B -- Pictured: (l-r) Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

Spoiler Warning: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the second part of “The Voice’s” Season 17 finale on NBC.

The Voice” Season 17 crowned its winner on Tuesday night’s part two of the season finale.

Jake Hoot took home the series’ top prize, beating out fellow top four contestants Katie Kadan, Ricky Duran, and Rose Short. Short placed fourth, Kadan placed third, and Duran placed second.

THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Results" Episode 1720B -- Pictured: (center) Jake Hoot, Little Big Town -- (Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC)
CREDIT: Tyler Golden/NBC

Before the winners were announced, contestants Alex, Will, Max and Shane returned to sing “Gimme Some Lovin!” for the finale episode. In classic “The Voice” fashion, some popular artists guested on the show to perform a hit or two as well.

Lady Antebellum performed “What If I Never Get Over You.” Their rousing performance was followed by a sketch featuring judge Kelly Clarkson as the “‘Voice’ Mom,” with the “Since U Been Gone” legend passing out lozenges and driving her team to rehearsal in a mini-van.

The dance group Illuminate performed alonsgide J Balvin and the Black-Eyed Peas, followed by Kadan reflecting on her time on the series alongside her coach John Legend.

“I’m so grateful for John because he’s been so sweet and encouraging. I’ve learned so much from him, he’s been awesome.”

Kadan then performed a gorgeous, stripped down version of Cher’s hit “Believe” alongside Adam Lambert. The duo was accompanied by a piano and a string orchestra. Rose Short then took the stage with gospel singer Yolanda Adams to sing “In the Midst” after thanking her coach Gwen Stefani.

Contestants Kat, Marybeth, Cali and Grace returns to perform “Neon Moon,” with British pop songstress Dua Lipa gracing the “Voice” stage to perform “Don’t Start Now.”

“I have no idea how I did it, but I am so glad Ricky chose me as his coach,” Blake Shelton said, while he and Ricky reflected on their time as judge and contestant.

Gary Clark, Jr joined Ricky on stage to perform “Pearl Cadillac,” followed by last season winner Maelyn returning to perform “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“I would describe Kelly’s coaching style as tough love,” Jake described as he and Clarkson looked back on their partnership. “She understands me as an artist and we’ve become true friends.”

Jake performed on stage with Little Big Town to perform the country group’s latest single, “Over Drinking.” Former “The Voice” judge Jennifer Hudson also appeared on the season finale to perform “Memory,” from the upcoming film “Cats.” That performance was followed by a sketch in which Shelton was hit on the head and only able to tell the absolute truth. In the end, Stefani smacked him on the back of the head with a frying pan, restoring him to his original state.

Contestants Hello Sunday, Myracle and Joanna took the stage to perform the Supremes’ “Keep Me Hangin’ On,” with country singer Luke Combs performing “Even Though I’m Leaving” alongside his band.

