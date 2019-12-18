TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Finale Down in Viewership, NBC Wins Tuesday

The grand finale of “The Voice” season 17 saw the winner revealed, and also a downtick in the TV ratings from part 1 on Monday night.

Last night’s finale scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 8.6 million total viewers, level with part 1 in terms of rating, but down in total viewership. Monday’s episode drew 9.07 million total viewers, a season high for the singing show. However, that 1.3, coupled with a 1.0 for a “Voice” recap in the 8 p.m. slot, helped NBC to an overall win on the night.

Elsewhere, the midseason finale of “Empire” came in even at a 0.7 and just under 2.6 million total viewers on Fox. Earlier on, “The Resident” ticked down from last episode, dropping to a 0.7 rating and 3.8 million total viewers.

Over on CBS, two out of the network’s three dramas were from their previous showings. “NCIS” dropped 10% from a 1.1 last time around to a 1.0, but stayed stable in total viewers with 11 million. “FBI” came in at a 0.8 rating, down from a 0.9 last episode, and shed around 400,000 total viewers to end up with 8.4 million. Meanwhile, “NCIS: New Orleans” bucked the trend by leaping to a season high 0.9 rating and 7 million total viewers.

The CW’s “Dogs of the Year” special scored a 0.2 rating and drew just under 1 million pairs of eyeballs, followed by an “Arrow” rerun which scored a 0.1.

ABC aired only episodic and Christmas special reruns on Tuesday night, with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” leading the way at a 1.1. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” came in at a 0.8, swiftly followed by “Shrek the Halls” with a 0.7. Replays of “The Conners” and “Bless This Mess” scored a 0.4 and a 0.3 respectively.