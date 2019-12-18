×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Finale Down in Viewership, NBC Wins Tuesday

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: NBC

The grand finale of “The Voice” season 17 saw the winner revealed, and also a downtick in the TV ratings from part 1 on Monday night.

Last night’s finale scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 8.6 million total viewers, level with part 1 in terms of rating, but down in total viewership. Monday’s episode drew 9.07 million total viewers, a season high for the singing show. However, that 1.3, coupled with a 1.0 for a “Voice” recap in the 8 p.m. slot, helped NBC to an overall win on the night.

Elsewhere, the midseason finale of “Empire” came in even at a 0.7 and just under 2.6 million total viewers on Fox. Earlier on, “The Resident” ticked down from last episode, dropping to a 0.7 rating and 3.8 million total viewers.

Over on CBS, two out of the network’s three dramas were from their previous showings. “NCIS” dropped 10% from a 1.1 last time around to a 1.0, but stayed stable in total viewers with 11 million. “FBI” came in at a 0.8 rating, down from a 0.9 last episode, and shed around 400,000 total viewers to end up with 8.4 million. Meanwhile, “NCIS: New Orleans” bucked the trend by leaping to a season high 0.9 rating and 7 million total viewers.

The CW’s “Dogs of the Year” special scored a 0.2 rating and drew just under 1 million pairs of eyeballs, followed by an “Arrow” rerun which scored a 0.1.

ABC aired only episodic and Christmas special reruns on Tuesday night, with “A Charlie Brown Christmas” leading the way at a 1.1. “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure” came in at a 0.8, swiftly followed by “Shrek the Halls” with a 0.7. Replays of “The Conners” and “Bless This Mess” scored a 0.4 and a 0.3 respectively.

More TV

  • National Lampoon Radio

    Listen: National Lampoon Plots Comeback With 'Radio Hour' Podcast and No Trump Jokes

    The relaunch of National Lampoon as a comedy production house begins in earnest this week with the Dec. 19 debut of “National Lampoon Radio Hour,” a sketch comedy podcast written and performed by Cole Escola, Jo Firestone and clutch of rising-star comedians. On the latest episode of Variety‘s Strictly Business podcast, National Lampoon president Evan [...]

  • TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Finale Down

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Finale Down in Viewership, NBC Wins Tuesday

    The grand finale of “The Voice” season 17 saw the winner revealed, and also a downtick in the TV ratings from part 1 on Monday night. Last night’s finale scored a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and drew 8.6 million total viewers, level with part 1 in terms of rating, but down in total viewership. [...]

  • Conor McGregor holds up belts during

    ESPN Plus Raising Price of UFC Pay-Per-View Events Starting in 2020

    UFC fans will ring in the new year by being forced to pay a few bucks more to watch the MMA promoter’s premier pay-per-view events on ESPN Plus. Disney’s ESPN Plus will hike the price of UFC’s tentpole PPV events to $64.99 each, starting with UFC 246 on Jan. 18, 2020, featuring the Conor McGregor [...]

  • 'Fox & Friends' Makes New Bid

    'Fox & Friends' Makes New Bid for TV's Morning-Show Ad Dollars (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade are in high demand on set as the anchors of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends.” Starting Wednesday, however, viewers of the morning program are going to spend some time watching them motoring home, thanks to an advertising deal. In taped video segments being shown today, tomorrow and [...]

  • Mary-McCartney-Food-Networks-Mary-McCartney-Serves-It-Up

    Food Network Teams With Mary McCartney on Cooking Classes for Subscription App, Live TV Special

    Discovery’s Food Network has tapped Mary McCartney, British cookbook author, photographer and vegetarian advocate, in a bid to bring more subscribers into its recently launched subscription app. McCartney, who’s the daughter of famed Beatle Paul McCartney, worked with Food Network on a series of new on-demand cooking classes for the Food Network Kitchen app and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad