×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Hits Viewership High Note

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE VOICE -- "Live Semi Final Results" Episode 1719B -- Pictured: (l-r) Jake Hoot, Ricky Duran, Rose Short, Katie Kadan -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
CREDIT: Trae Patton/NBC

The Voice” aired part 1 of its season 17 finale and hit a high note in the TV ratings.

Monday night’s episode drew 9.07 million total viewers, a season high for the singing show, surpassing the premiere which drew 8.9 million and narrowly overtaking the Oct. 1 episode which totaled 9.03 million viewers. Ratings-wise, the finale opener was up 11% on last week, coming in at a night-topping 1.3 among adults 18-49.

NBC won the overall network ratings race, with its “Holidays With the Houghs” special coming in at a 0.7 rating and 4.7 million total viewers.

Meanwhile it was also an excellent night for CBS, as each of its four shows was up week-to-week. “The Neighborhood” was the second highest rated show on the night, coming in at a 0.9 and a season high 6.6 million total viewers. “Bob Hearts Abishola” followed that up with a five-week high 0.8 rating and a season high 6.2 million viewers. “Bull” came in at a season 4 high 0.7 rating and drew 6.5 million pairs of eyeballs, its second highest viewership of the season. “All Rise” capped off the night at a 0.7 rating and 5.6 million total viewers, up in both metrics from last episode.

More to come…

More TV

  • THE VOICE -- "Live Semi Final

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Hits Viewership High Note

    “The Voice” aired part 1 of its season 17 finale and hit a high note in the TV ratings. Monday night’s episode drew 9.07 million total viewers, a season high for the singing show, surpassing the premiere which drew 8.9 million and narrowly overtaking the Oct. 1 episode which totaled 9.03 million viewers. Ratings-wise, the [...]

  • Streaming Wars Placeholder TV

    Madison Avenue Tries to Pick a Winner in TV's Streaming Wars

    Madison Avenue has long been able to stuff some $70 billion annually into TV commercials. Now the advertising industry is trying to figure out how much of that money it can put down on streaming video. Streaming will account for 60% of all video viewing in 2020, compared with 56% in 2018, and is poised [...]

  • Variety Entertainment and Media Predictions 2020

    2020 Entertainment Predictions: What's in Store for Film, TV and Music Next Year?

    It’s impossible to predict the future. If studio executives, filmmakers, musicians and showrunners knew what trends were about to take hold, they’d have gone into streaming two decades ago, bought Marvel before Disney did and invested in Spotify when it was a struggling Swedish startup. Alas. But that’s not stopping the bright minds in our [...]

  • Post Malone arrives at the American

    Post Malone, BTS to Perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

    Dick Clark Productions and ABC today announced that Post Malone will join America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020,” with a headlining performance live from New York City’s Times Square, just minutes before the ball drops. Making his Times Square debut, Post Malone will be joined [...]

  • Modern Family Schitt's Creek

    'Schitt's Creek,' 'Modern Family' Final Seasons Lead PaleyFest LA 2020 Lineup

    The final seasons of ABC’s “Modern Family” and Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek,” as well Starz’s “Outlander” and a special evening with Netflix’s “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” are the first series announced for PaleyFest LA 2020, The Paley Center for Media announced Tuesday. “We’re thrilled to celebrate the final seasons of ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad