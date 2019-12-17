TV Ratings: ‘The Voice’ Hits Viewership High Note

“The Voice” aired part 1 of its season 17 finale and hit a high note in the TV ratings.

Monday night’s episode drew 9.07 million total viewers, a season high for the singing show, surpassing the premiere which drew 8.9 million and narrowly overtaking the Oct. 1 episode which totaled 9.03 million viewers. Ratings-wise, the finale opener was up 11% on last week, coming in at a night-topping 1.3 among adults 18-49.

NBC won the overall network ratings race, with its “Holidays With the Houghs” special coming in at a 0.7 rating and 4.7 million total viewers.

Meanwhile it was also an excellent night for CBS, as each of its four shows was up week-to-week. “The Neighborhood” was the second highest rated show on the night, coming in at a 0.9 and a season high 6.6 million total viewers. “Bob Hearts Abishola” followed that up with a five-week high 0.8 rating and a season high 6.2 million viewers. “Bull” came in at a season 4 high 0.7 rating and drew 6.5 million pairs of eyeballs, its second highest viewership of the season. “All Rise” capped off the night at a 0.7 rating and 5.6 million total viewers, up in both metrics from last episode.

More to come…