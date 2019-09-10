‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Adds Three to Cast

“The Umbrella Academy” is bringing in three new cast members for season 2.

Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood and Marin Ireland are all set to join returning cast members Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min for the Netflix show’s sophomore outing.

Arya, best known for her role in the AMC shows “Humans,” has been cast as Lila, a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires.

Gatewood, who recently starred in Amazon’s “Good Omens,” will play Raymond, a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look.

Finally Ireland, who is set to star in the upcoming FX series “Y,” will be playing Sissy, a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons.

“The Umbrella Academy” is based on the comic book series of the same name created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics. In the first season, seven children born during an unexplained global phenomenon develop incredible powers and are adopted by an eccentric billionaire, who trains them to save the world. The six surviving siblings reunite years later after learning their father has died, only to find themselves fighting to stop the apocalypse.

Steve Blackman will return as showrunner for the show’s 10-episode second season. Netflix has revealed that production on season 2 is currently underway.

The show is produced by Universal Cable Productions for Netflix, with Blackman serving as executive producer alongside Way, Bá, Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, and Keith Goldberg.