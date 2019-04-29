×
‘The Twilight Zone’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS All Access

Jordan Peele as The Narrator of the CBS All Access series THE TWILIGHT ZONE. Photo Cr: Robert Falconer/CBS ÃÂ© 2018 CBS Interactive. All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Robert Falconer

CBS All Access has renewed “The Twilight Zone” for a second season, Variety has learned.

The series, a reboot of the timeless anthology series created by Rod Serling, features Jordan Peele as host, producer and narrator. Episodes to date have featured such thesps as Ike Barinholtz, John Cho, Taissa Farmiga, Ginnifer Goodwin, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O’Dowd, Seth Rogen, Adam Scott, Jacob Tremblay, and Steven Yeun.

Episode one of the reboot, which premiered on April 1, drove the highest level of unique viewers ever on a premiere day for a CBS All Access original series, according to the streamer.

The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. Peele and Kinberg serve as executive producers along with Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg.

Variety recently reported that, per a ruling by the Television Academy, “The Twilight Zone” will compete in the drama categories at the Emmys, including outstanding drama series, rather than as a limited series.

Related

The original “Twilight Zone” premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS, transporting viewers to another dimension and becoming a worldwide phenomenon. The anthology series, which reflects the psychological horror milieu that Peele has mined with “Get Out” and “Us,” has been revived twice since its first iteration ended in 1964, once in the 1980s and most recently the early 2000s.

Every episode of the original “Twilight Zone” is available to stream on CBS All Access.

