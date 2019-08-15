×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Fox Gives Put Pilot Order to Legal Drama From Amanda Green With Elizabeth Banks Producing

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amanda Green the Twelve
CREDIT: Courtesy of Fox

Fox has given a put pilot commitment to legal drama series “The Twelve.”

Based on the Belgian series “De Twaalf,” the show examines one high-stakes case each season through the perspective of the twelve jurors. As the courtroom narrative unfolds, the jurors’ secrets come to light and their lives unravel, ensnaring the twelve in messy personal and professional consequences. Through their differing interpretations of fact, it becomes clear that justice is never truly blind.

Amanda Green will serve as writer and executive producer. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will executive produce under their Brownstone Productions banner. Dannah Shinder of Brownstone will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce along with Fox Entertainment. Both Green and Brownstone are under overall deals at WBTV, with this project being Green’s first sale under her deal. “De Twaalf” was created by Bert Van Dael and Sanne Nuyens and developed and produced by Eyeworks Film & TV Drama.

Related

Green most recently wrote the drama project “Murder,” which went to pilot at CBS last year. Her other credits include a writing and producing shows like “Law & Order: SVU,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Manifest,” and “The Mysteries of Laura.” She is repped by Industry Entertainment.

This is one of many broadcast projects that Banks and Brownstone have set up across the broadcast networks in recent years, with the company recently re-upping their deal at WBTV. Variety also exclusively reported in July that Banks and Brownstone are developing a new take on “The Flintstones” for WBTV. Other projects include a series adaptation of the podcast “Over My Dead Body” for the WarnerMedia streaming service, which was recently christened HBO Max. Banks is also preparing to release a new film version of “Charlie’s Angels,” which she wrote, directed, and executive produced in addition to starring as Bosley. She will also appear in the upcoming FX drama series “Mrs. America.”

Banks and Brownstone are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

(Pictured: Amanda Green)

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • Amanda Green the Twelve

    Fox Gives Put Pilot Order to Legal Drama From Amanda Green With Elizabeth Banks Producing

    Fox has given a put pilot commitment to legal drama series “The Twelve.” Based on the Belgian series “De Twaalf,” the show examines one high-stakes case each season through the perspective of the twelve jurors. As the courtroom narrative unfolds, the jurors’ secrets come to light and their lives unravel, ensnaring the twelve in messy [...]

  • (L-R): Theodore Pelegrin as Cody and

    TV Review: 'On Becoming a God in Central Florida' Starring Kirsten Dunst

    There’s something uniquely satisfying about watching Kirsten Dunst snarl. Dunst and her on-screen personae appear to relish the opportunity to take advantage of people’s tendency to underestimate them; when a Dunst character taps into her latent anger, the actor brings it to the boiling surface with startling ferocity. Her otherwise cherubic face breaks into a [...]

  • Troian Bellisario 'Where'd You Go Bernadette'

    Troian Bellisario Understands Fans' Feelings About 'Pretty Little Liars' Finale 

    In 2017, “Pretty Little Liars” wrapped up seven seasons of mystery and signed off the air with a polarizing ending. If you still need a “spoiler alert” warning, you aren’t truly a fan, so it’s fair to remind everyone that Troian Bellisario’s character Spencer turned out to have an evil twin. “PLL” fans had a [...]

  • Drew Barrymore

    Drew Barrymore Shoots Talk Show Pilot for CBS Television Distribution (EXCLUSIVE)

    Drew Barrymore is eyeing a move into the daytime talk show arena. The actress, who recently wrapped three seasons of the Netflix comedy “Santa Clarita Diet,” is shooting a pilot this week in New York for CBS Television Distribution. Details of the hourlong show are still sketchy. Barrymore is among the executive producers of the [...]

  • Elizabeth Warren

    Elizabeth Warren Raises 'Serious Concerns' Over CBS-Viacom Merger

    Media analysts and the entertainment industry aren’t the only ones paying attention to the recent CBS-Viacom merger. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, a current frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, has weighed in on the merger, Tweeting that the Department of Justice “should be paying close attention.” According to Warren, the pair of mega mergers which have [...]

  • CBS Viacom

    ViacomCBS' Daunting New Task: Twisting Itself to Please Madison Ave.

    At CBS, ads have a chance to make a big splash on screen, whether they be a shout out to Sabra hummus from late-night host Stephen Colbert, a scene in “Hawaii Five-0” about Sweet Onion Teryiaki sandwiches from Subway or a bar sponsored by Anheuser-Busch and Heineken on the set of James Corden’s “Late Late [...]

  • Michael Cimino 'Annabelle Comes Home' film

    'Love, Simon' Series at Disney Plus Casts Michael Cimino in Lead Role

    The upcoming series adaptation of the film “Love, Simon” has found its lead. Michael Cimino has been cast as Victor in the Disney Plus series. Victor is a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad