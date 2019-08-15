Fox Gives Put Pilot Order to Legal Drama From Amanda Green With Elizabeth Banks Producing

Fox has given a put pilot commitment to legal drama series “The Twelve.”

Based on the Belgian series “De Twaalf,” the show examines one high-stakes case each season through the perspective of the twelve jurors. As the courtroom narrative unfolds, the jurors’ secrets come to light and their lives unravel, ensnaring the twelve in messy personal and professional consequences. Through their differing interpretations of fact, it becomes clear that justice is never truly blind.

Amanda Green will serve as writer and executive producer. Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman will executive produce under their Brownstone Productions banner. Dannah Shinder of Brownstone will co-executive produce. Warner Bros. Television will produce along with Fox Entertainment. Both Green and Brownstone are under overall deals at WBTV, with this project being Green’s first sale under her deal. “De Twaalf” was created by Bert Van Dael and Sanne Nuyens and developed and produced by Eyeworks Film & TV Drama.

Green most recently wrote the drama project “Murder,” which went to pilot at CBS last year. Her other credits include a writing and producing shows like “Law & Order: SVU,” “Lethal Weapon,” “Manifest,” and “The Mysteries of Laura.” She is repped by Industry Entertainment.

This is one of many broadcast projects that Banks and Brownstone have set up across the broadcast networks in recent years, with the company recently re-upping their deal at WBTV. Variety also exclusively reported in July that Banks and Brownstone are developing a new take on “The Flintstones” for WBTV. Other projects include a series adaptation of the podcast “Over My Dead Body” for the WarnerMedia streaming service, which was recently christened HBO Max. Banks is also preparing to release a new film version of “Charlie’s Angels,” which she wrote, directed, and executive produced in addition to starring as Bosley. She will also appear in the upcoming FX drama series “Mrs. America.”

Banks and Brownstone are repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

(Pictured: Amanda Green)