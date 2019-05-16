‘The Tick’ Canceled After Two Seasons at Amazon

“The Tick” has been canceled after two seasons at Amazon.
Series creator Ben Edlund broke the news on Twitter. “I’m sorry to say Amazon has chosen not to proceed with [‘The Tick’],” Edlund wrote. “I’m not sorry to say I love this show, its cast, its story, and its message. Destiny demands that my compatriots and I now seek a new home for this series.”
