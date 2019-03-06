×
'The Sinner' Renewed for Season 3 at USA Network, Matt Bomer Joins in Major Role

The Sinner” has officially been picked up for a third season, with Matt Bomer set to join the show starring opposite series lead Bill Pullman.

The third season follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) as he begins a routine investigation of a tragic car accident on the outskirts of Dorchester, in upstate New York. Ambrose uncovers a hidden crime that pulls him into the most dangerous and disturbing case of his career.

Bomer will play Jamie, an upstanding Dorchester resident and expectant father who looks to Ambrose for support in the wake of an accident. The role marks a homecoming for Bomer, who received one of the breakout roles of his career when he starred in the USA series “White Collar” for six seasons beginning in 2009. He has gone on to star in shows like “American Horror Story,” “The Last Tycoon,” and “Doom Patrol,” the last of which currently airs on DC Universe. Bomer has also appeared in films like the “Magic Mike” franchise, “The Nice Guys,” and “Papi Chulo.” He is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.

Derek Simonds will return for Season 3 as executive producer and showrunner. Jessica Biel–who starred in Season 1–and Michelle Purple serve as executive producers through their company, Iron Ocean. Charlie Gogolak and Willie Reale also executive produce, with Adam Bernstein set to direct the first two episodes and executive produce. Universal Content Productions produces.

The renewal was essentially a no-brainer for the cable network. The first season was the number one new cable series of 2017 and scored an Emmy nomination for Biel and two Golden Globe nominations. The second season starring Pullman and Carrie Coon also scored well in the ratings and holds a 97% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In recent months, USA has also ordered the dramas: “Treadstone,” set in the Jason Bourne universe; “Dare Me,” based on the novel by Meagan Abbot; “Brave New World,” based on the book by Aldous Huxley; and the anthology “Briarpatch” starring Rosario Dawson. USA also recently ordered a ninth and final season of “Suits”–though the spinoff “Pearson” debuts in the summer–and has “Mr. Robot” returning for a fourth and final season later this year.

