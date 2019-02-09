×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Simpsons’: Demogorgon Ted Sarandos Orders Homer Simpson to Binge TV (Exclusive Photo)

By

Variety Editor at Large

Michael's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Shutterstock/Matt Groening/Fox

Homer Simpson has had a long love affair with television (“Teacher! Mother! Secret lover”), so it’s probably no surprise he’s a major proponent of binge TV. And Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos is more than happy to indulge “The Simpsons” character.

As a matter of fact, Sarandos appears in Sunday’s episode of “The Simpsons,” and Variety has the first look. In the episode, the executive is seen dressed as the Demogorgon — the monster from Season 1 of “Stranger Things.” (Scroll down to see below.)

In “I’m Dancing As Fat As I Can,” Homer (Dan Castellaneta) binge watches Marge’s favorite show without her, after being egged on by Sarandos — who appears to him on his TV. That angers Marge (Julie Kavner), forcing Homer to pick up a new skill in order to make amends.

“We thought it would be funny to have him be the guy convincing Homer to do it,” executive producer Al Jean told Variety. “He came and recorded it with Jim [Brooks], Matt Groening and me; was very funny and easy to direct.”

Sarandos’ appearance comes as “The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening has become a part of the Netflix universe. His adult animated series “Disenchantment” premiered on the streaming service last year, and it was renewed for a second season. But Jean said Sarandos’ appearance had no direct connection with the fact that “Disenchantment” is on Netflix.

Sarandos isn’t the first TV executive to voice himself on “The Simpsons” — Fox boss Rupert Murdoch, who has been parodied countless times by the show over the years, has voiced himself twice.

Sarandos declined to comment on his appearance, choosing to let his cameo speak for itself. Here’s how he appears on Sunday’s episode:

CREDIT: Matt Groening/Fox

“The Simpsons” was recently renewed by Fox for two more seasons (its 31st and 32nd), taking it to a record 713 episodes.

“The Simpsons” episode “I’m Dancing As Fat As I Can” airs Sunday, Feb. 10, at 8 p.m. on Fox.

(Pictured: Ted Sarandos and Homer Simpson.)

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More TV

  • Alex Honnold atop Lower Cathedral with El

    TV News Roundup: 'Free Solo' To Premiere Commercial Free on Nat Geo in March

    In today’s roundup, “Free Solo” gets a Nat Geo premiere date and E! reveals the premiere date for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ Season 16. DATES  The Oscar-nominated documentary “Free Solo” will debut commercial free on National Geographic on March 3 at 9 p.m. From documentary filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin, the [...]

  • HBO logo

    HBO Offers Voluntary Buyouts to Older Employees

    HBO has begun offering voluntary buyouts to older employees who have been with the company for at least 10 years. “In the interest of costs and operating efficiencies, HBO has offered voluntary early retirement packages to a segment of our employees,” the company confirmed in a statement. HBO sources emphasized that the buyouts are being [...]

  • Casey Bloys

    HBO's Casey Bloys on Scaling Up Under AT&T, Streaming Plans and 'Big Little Lies 2'

    HBO is looking to go big — and small — with its programming this year. HBO programming president Casey Bloys spoke with Variety at the Television Critics Assn.’s winter press tour on Friday about company’s increased investment in original programming and its embrace of “intimate” shows alongside blockbusters such as “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld.” [...]

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    HBO Stands Behind Michael Jackson Doc 'Leaving Neverland': 'It Will Air as Planned'

    HBO is sticking with its decision to release a controversial documentary about Michael Jackson in the face of criticism from the late pop singer’s estate. “It doesn’t change our plans,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys told Variety Friday. “We announced the air date. It will air as planned.” Earlier Friday, the Jackson estate sent a [...]

  • Susan Lucci Heart Attack

    Susan Lucci on Her Emergency Heart Surgery: 'I Was Very Lucky'

    One day after Susan Lucci revealed she underwent emergency heart surgery, the soap star stepped out at the American Heart Association’s 15th annual Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection runway event. Moments before she took a tumble on the runway (and expertly recovered), Lucci spoke to Variety about why she decided to come forward and open [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad