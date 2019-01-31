‘Simpsons’ Producer David Mirkin Developing Sci-Fi Dramedy for YouTube

Longtime “The Simpsons” producer David Mirkin is working up sci-fi drama-comedy series “Jeff of the Universe” for YouTube Premium. Mirkin is teaming up with producer and distributor Dynamic Television on the live-action project.

Mirkin will write, direct, and executive produce the series. Daniel March and Holly Hines will exec produce for Dynamic alongside Todd Berger and former Fox and Endemol Shine exec Emiliano Calemzuk.

Few plot details were released, but Mirkin said: “Many have desperately tried to keep the stunning, disturbing, life-changing secrets exposed in ‘Jeff of the Universe’ from ever becoming public which is why I am so thrilled to be working with the brave folks at YouTube Premium and Dynamic Television. In addition, they are giving us a totally unlimited budget. At least that is what I am assuming.”

“David is an incredible storyteller who consistently creates these iconic characters and series. Getting to work with him and our great partners at YouTube Premium is really an out-of-this-world experience,” added Dynamic’s Hines.

Mirkin’s credits include “The Simpsons Movie,” “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” and “Heartbreakers,” which starred Sigourney Weaver and Gene Hackman. He is set to direct “The Hating Game,” based on the Sally Thorne novel of the same name.