×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Channel 4’s ‘The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds’ Scores Japanese Remake (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Banijay

“The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds,” one of the most popular factual shows on Britain’s Channel 4 in recent years, has gotten a Japanese remake. NHK will air a local version of the show, which has cameras follow a group of small children and how they interact with one another and their surroundings.

The format has fared well internationally, with local versions in Australia, France, Germany, Spain, and the U.S., among others. The NHK version will be the first remake in Asia, and will air in prime time Saturday.

The show was created by U.K. banner RDF Television and is distributed by the sales arm of its parent company Banijay, which did the NHK deal. NHK Enterprises produces the local show. Andrew Sime, VP of formats at Banijay Rights, told Variety that NHK viewers have taken to the original British version after the broadcaster bought the show, but the local version required fine-tuning for Japanese audience.

“It has a strong following, and we’ve been talking about how to make a local version because the look and feel – a formatted documentary – is very European,” Sime said. “What they have come up with is a version with a host, an inset box where you can see the reactions of people in the audience to what’s happening, and there will be graphics overlaid – it will be recognizably Japanese entertainment television.”

Related

“The original ‘The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds’ has won many fans in Japan, and this response means we have decided to create a local version,” said Takako Ishikawa, a senior producer at NHK. “We are delighted and thrilled to produce the program, which captures children’s emotions and relationships with rich and colorful moments in a unique approach.”

In the U.K., “The Secret Life of 4 Year Olds” has run to six seasons and spawned spinoffs including “The Secret Life of Brothers and Sisters,” and “The Secret Life of 5 and 6 Year Olds.”

The NHK deal was brokered by Samia Moktar, sales manager at Banijay Rights. The distributor’s CEO, Tim Mutimer, said: “This is an exceptional format – it’s truly funny and extremely uplifting, yet at the same time a real eye-opener on the complex development of young children and how they interact with each other.”

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More TV

  • PROJECT RUNWAY -- Season:17 -- Pictured:

    TV Review: 'Project Runway' with Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano

    When “Project Runway” first premiered in 2004, it premiered in a different world. It was a time of low-rise jeans and chunky highlights, trucker hats and skinny scarves, body glitter and “accidental” nip slips. Pop culture was ruled by rude boys and stumbling starlets — the messier, the better. In retrospect, it was a truly [...]

  • THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON

    NBC Taps Lilly Singh to Replace Carson Daly in Late Night

    Lilly Singh, who first amassed fame as a YouTube star, has been tapped to replace Carson Daly as the host of NBC’s 1:35 a.m. talk show. The retitled “A Little Late with Lilly Singh” will launch in September, and as noted by NBC, will make her the only female to currently host a late-night talk [...]

  • Jason Katims

    Jason Katims to Adapt Israeli Series 'On the Spectrum' as Amazon Pilot

    Amazon has given a pilot order to a half-hour series that hails from Jason Katims. The series is based on the Israeli format “On the Spectrum” created by Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman. It is described as a coming-of-age comedic drama about three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for the same things that [...]

  • Dr Jim Raman Amazing Race Dead

    'Amazing Race' Contestant Jim Raman Dies at 42

    Jim Raman, an orthodontist who competed on the 25th season of “The Amazing Race,” died on Tuesday morning in South Carolina, according to the TV station WIS TV. He was 42. Raman participated on the CBS reality competition show with his wife, Misti, in 2014. The duo, nicknamed the Married Dentists, finished in second place. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad