'The Sandlot' Series in the Works at Disney+

Disney+ is developing a TV series based on “The Sandlot,” Variety has learned.

David Mickey Evans, the co-writer and director of the 1993 film, is attached to write and executive produce the series. It is said to take in 1984 and would focus on the children of the original characters.

The first “Sandlot” film took place in the summer of 1962 and followed a group of friends who spent their days playing baseball while also dealing with a menacing dog that lived next to the titular sandlot that they referred to as The Beast. The film starred Tom Guiry, Mike Vitar, Karen Allen, Denis Leary, James Earl Jones, Patrick Renna, Chauncey Leopardi, Marty York, Brandon Quintin Adams, Grant Gelt, Shane Obedzinski, and Victor DiMattia. It grossed just over $33 million at the box office and has gone on to become a cult classic. Two direct-to-video sequels were produced in 2005 and 2007.

In an interview earlier this year on The Rain Delay podcast, Evans stated that many of the original cast members would return for the series and that he was near a two-season deal. Evans is also working on a “Sandlot” prequel film with Austin Reynolds, with that film said to take place in the 1950s.

Disney+’s current slate includes a number of high-profile projects, including the “Star Wars” shows “The Mandalorian” starring Pedro Pascal and a Cassian Andor series starring Diego Luna, reprising his role from “Rogue One.” There are also multiple Marvel limited series in the works. As Variety exclusively reported on Wednesday, Jeremy Renner is attached to star in a Hawkeye series at the streaming service, joining previously announced shows based around Loki, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Vision and Scarlet Witch.

