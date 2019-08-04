‘The Rookie’ Star Afton Williamson Claims Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Assault Led to Series Exit

Afton Williamson said that she exited the ABC series “The Rookie” due to repeated instances of racial discrimination as well as sexual assault and harassment.

In an Instagram post early Sunday morning, Williamson outlined claims of bullying and harassment against the show’s hair department, an unnamed series guest star, and executive producers.

“Throughout the filming of the pilot, I experienced Racial Discrimination/Racially Charged inappropriate comments from the hair department and bullying from Executive Producers,” Williamson wrote. “During the Season, it continued along with Sexual Harassment from a recurring guest star and the racist commentary & bullying from the Hair Dept. Head escalated into Sexual Assault at our Wrap party.”

Williamson also stated that she repeatedly reported the incidents to series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley but Hawley never went to HR with any of her claims. She also stated that the head of the hair department was only fired after she reported the sexual assault “and NOT [sic] for an entire year of outward racism/racially charged language and bullying behavior in and out of the Hair and Makeup trailer.”

More to come…