‘The Resident’ Team Lands Put Pilot Order at ABC for Female-Led Detective Drama

ABC has given out a put pilot order for a drama that hails from Amy Holden Jones and Andrew Chapman.

Currently titled “Homicide Special,” the project is set inside the Homicide Special division of the Philadelphia PD. It follows two young and recently-promoted female detectives and a beat cop as they take on an entrenched and corrupt system at an inner city precinct.

Jones and Chapman will serve as writers and executive producers, with Oly Obst executive producing. 20th Century Fox Television, where Jones is under an overall deal, will serve as studio.

Jones, Chapman, and Obst have all worked together on the Fox medical drama “The Resident.” Jones co-created the series along with Hayley Schore and Roshan Sethi and serves as executive producer. Chapman has written multiple episodes of the show and co-executive produces, with Obst also executive producing. “The Resident” recently debuted its third season on Fox.

The put pilot order comes as ABC Entertainment head Karey Burke has made it clear that she wants to bring women back to the broadcaster with female-centric programming and primetime soaps. Among the other projects in contention currently at ABC is a plastic surgery drama from Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain and a comedy series from the creators of “I Mom So Hard.”