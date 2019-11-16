×
‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ to Debut in 2020

Erin Nyren

Bravo announced Saturday during its first annual BravoCon that a tenth “Real Housewives” series, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” will debut in 2020.

Bravo host and “Real Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen made the announcement during a panel titled “Ask Andy” at the NYC convention.

“We’ve always tried to choose a city that has completely unique personalities and we also try to throw a little curveball now and then. Pick somewhere you weren’t expecting,” Cohen said.

“You didn’t see it coming but I have to tell you, in Utah, you have the majesty of the mountains, the Mormon religion, an exclusive community of people who have very successful businesses who live in their own universe,” he said. “It is gorgeous and I think you’re going to be really surprised and intrigued by the group of women we’ve found.”

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” joins “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” “The Real Housewives of New York City,” “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” “The Real Housewives of D.C.,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “The Real Housewives of Miami,” “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” and “The Real Housewives of Dallas.”

