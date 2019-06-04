‘The Ranch’ to End With Season 4 on Netflix

The Netflix multi-cam comedy “The Ranch” is ending.

Series star Ashton Kutcher made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday, saying “@theranchnetflix is coming to an end, but not just yet. We’re excited to bring you the final 20 episodes — 10 streaming later this year (2019) on @netflix, and then 10 more in 2020. Stay tuned!”

The series launched on Netflix in 2016 and has aired three seasons thus far, with each season being split up into two 10-episode batches released at different times of the year. 60 episodes have aired to date, with Season 4 bringing the show to 80 total.

“The Ranch” stars Kutcher as Colt, a failed semi-pro football player who returns home to run the family ranching business with his father Beau (Sam Elliott). Debra Winger stars as Colt’s mother, Maggie, and Elisha Cuthbert stars as Abby, Colt’s former high school sweetheart and current wife. Other actors who have appeared on the show include Dax Shepard, Wilmer Valderrama, Maggie Lawson, Nancy Travis, and Martin Mull.

Danny Masterson previously starred on the show as Rooster, Colt’s brother. Masterson’s character was killed off in the second half of Season 3 after the actor was accused of rape by multiple women.

“The Ranch” was Netflix’s first multi-cam. Since its debut, Netflix has also launched multi-cams like “Fuller House” and “One Day at a Time.” It was also Netflix’s first show to get a 20 episode order that were split up into 10 episode portions.