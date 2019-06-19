‘The Rain’ Renewed for Third and Final Season at Netflix

The Danish Netflix original drama “The Rain” has been renewed for a third season, which will also be the show’s last.

Netflix made the announcement in a tweet sent out Wednesday. The series is Netflix’s first Danish original series and takes place six years after a brutal virus carried by the rain wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia. In the aftermath, two Danish siblings emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilization gone. Soon they join a group of young survivors and together set out on a quest through an abandoned Scandinavia, searching for any sign of life.

The first season launched in 2017 and consisted of eight episodes, while Season 2 launched last year and consisted of six episodes. The series was created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo. It stars Alba August, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Lars Simonsen, Sonny Lindberg, Jessica Dinnage, Lukas Løkken, and Johannes Kuhnke.

“The Rain” is one of many European originals to air on Netflix. Among the others are shows like the Spanish series “Cable Girls,” the Italian drama “Baby,” and the French sci-fi series “Osmosis.”