Marvel’s ‘The Punisher,’ ‘Jessica Jones’ Canceled at Netflix

Punisher Jessica Jones
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

The last of Netflix’s Marvel shows are officially ending.

“The Punisher” has been canceled after its second season, and the upcoming third season of “Jessica Jones” will be its last, Netflix confirmed on Monday. The news comes after Netflix gave the ax to its other Marvel series: “Daredevil,” “Iron First,” and “Luke Cage.”

“Marvel’s ‘The Punisher’ will not return for a third season on Netflix,” Netflix said in a statement. “Showrunner Steve Lightfoot, the terrific crew, and exceptional cast including star Jon Bernthal, delivered an acclaimed and compelling series for fans, and we are proud to showcase their work on Netflix for years to come. In addition, in reviewing our Marvel programming, we have decided that the upcoming third season will also be the final season for Marvel’s ‘Jessica Jones.’ We are grateful to showrunner Melissa Rosenberg, star Krysten Ritter and the entire cast and crew, for three incredible seasons of this groundbreaking series, which was recognized by the Peabody Awards among many others. We are grateful to Marvel for five years of our fruitful partnership and thank the passionate fans who have followed these series from the beginning.”

Deadline first reported the news of the cancellations.

More to come…

  Punisher Jessica Jones

    Marvel's 'The Punisher,' 'Jessica Jones' Canceled at Netflix

    The last of Netflix's Marvel shows are officially ending. "The Punisher" has been canceled after its second season, and the upcoming third season of "Jessica Jones" will be its last, Netflix confirmed on Monday. The news comes after Netflix gave the ax to its other Marvel series: "Daredevil," "Iron First," and "Luke Cage." "Marvel's 'The Punisher' will [...]

