What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Politician,’ ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Premiere

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” drops on Netflix, and “This Is Us” season 4 premieres on NBC.

“This Is Us,” NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The smash hit NBC series returns for its season 4 premiere this week with a whole host of new talent, including Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and director M. Night Shyamalan, joining the already stacked ensemble.

“The Masked Singer,” Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

After a stellar first season which culminated in T-Pain being unmasked as the winner, expectations are high for “The Masked Singer” season 2 which premiere on Wednesday. Expect plenty of whacky costumes and some questionable guessing from judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

“The Politician,” Netflix, Friday

Ryan Murphy’s new series centers around Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), an aspiring politician from Santa Barbara, California who must navigate the ins and outs of high school if he’s to ever win student body president, secure a spot at Harvard, and eventually become the President of the United States. Expect plenty of drama and withering one-liners from the likes of Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Transparent: Musicale Finale,” Amazon, Friday

After going through a rough patch in the fallout of Jeffrey Tambor’s departure from the show amid sexual harassment allegations, “Transparent” returns for a much deserved send-off this week in the form of a two hour-long musical.