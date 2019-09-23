×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

What to Watch on TV This Week: ‘The Politician,’ ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Premiere

By
Will Thorne

Staff Writer

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
This is Us
CREDIT: Courtesy of NBC

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” drops on Netflix, and “This Is Us” season 4 premieres on NBC.

This Is Us,” NBC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The smash hit NBC series returns for its season 4 premiere this week with a whole host of new talent, including Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and director M. Night Shyamalan, joining the already stacked ensemble.

“The Masked Singer,” Fox, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

After a stellar first season which culminated in T-Pain being unmasked as the winner, expectations are high for “The Masked Singer” season 2 which premiere on Wednesday. Expect plenty of whacky costumes and some questionable guessing from judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke.

The Politician,” Netflix, Friday

Ryan Murphy’s new series centers around Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), an aspiring politician from Santa Barbara, California who must navigate the ins and outs of high school if he’s to ever win student body president, secure a spot at Harvard, and eventually become the President of the United States. Expect plenty of drama and withering one-liners from the likes of Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Transparent: Musicale Finale,” Amazon, Friday

After going through a rough patch in the fallout of Jeffrey Tambor’s departure from the show amid sexual harassment allegations, “Transparent” returns for a much deserved send-off this week in the form of a two hour-long musical.

Popular on Variety

More TV

  • This is Us

    What to Watch on TV This Week: 'The Politician,' 'This Is Us' Season 4 Premiere

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Ryan Murphy’s “The Politician” drops on Netflix, and “This Is Us” season 4 [...]

  • UMC-Marriage-Boot-Camp-Hip-Hop-Edition-WE-tv

    WE tv, UMC Reteam on Bonus Content for 'Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition' Season 2

    AMC Networks is touting the benefits of cross-pollinating content and promos across its TV and streaming properties. In the latest bit of synergy, the programmer’s WE tv announced the continuation of its partnership with sister company UMC (Urban Movie Channel) to produce a second season of “confessional” episodes for WE tv reality series “Marriage Boot [...]

  • BLUFF CITY LAW -- "Pilot" Episode

    TV Review: 'Bluff City Law'

    As a legal procedural emanating from outside the imaginings of Dick Wolf, “Bluff City Law” at least represents something novel for NBC. But its understanding of the workings of the legal profession is frustratingly limited in a familiar way — not merely because it falls so nearly into timeworn cliché but also because it seems [...]

  • Kit Harington, Sophie Turner. Kit Harington,

    Emmys 2019: What You Didn't See on TV

    Viewers who tuned into the Emmys on Sunday night saw the “Game of Thrones” cast reunite for the first time since the epic finale, and caught Adam DeVine’s head-scratching musical number. They also saw the stars of “Veep” rally once more, and witnessed the magic that is Billy Porter’s awards show fashion. But there’s a ton [...]

  • David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn

    Emmys 2019: 'Game of Thrones,' Jharrel Jerome Top Social-Media Buzz

    HBO’s “Game of Thrones” and Jharrel Jerome, star of Netflix’s “When They See Us,” led the social conversation during Sunday’s 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Facebook and Twitter. “GOT” picked up 12 Emmys in total for its final season, including outstanding drama series, while series star Peter Dinklage picked up his fourth trophy for supporting [...]

  • The Politician - Ben Platt

    TV Review: Netflix's 'The Politician' Starring Ben Platt

    If you tried to drink every time someone on “The Politician” says “ambition,” you wouldn’t get through a single episode alive. For the steel-jawed characters of “The Politician,” and especially its ostensible hero Payton (executive producer Ben Platt), ambition is the urgent undercurrent of just about every scene, revealing a desperate intensity that never lets [...]

  • David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Carolyn

    TV Ratings: Emmy Awards Hit New Low

    Sunday night’s hostless Emmys on Fox was likely hoping to emulate the Oscars ratings success in cutting out an emcee. However, according to preliminary Nielsen figures, the 2019 Emmys have gone the way of seemingly all awards shows in declining year on year. Fox’s broadcast posted a 5.7 rating and a 10 share in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad