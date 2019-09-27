Why ‘The Politician’ Star Ben Platt Hopes Trump Is Impeached

The pink carpet was rolled out at the DGA New York Theater in midtown Manhattan for the New York City premiere of Netflix’s “The Politician,” and star Bette Midler stopped to smell the roses — literally — on the floral-adorned walkway that was graced by the A-list cast of Ryan Murphy‘s dark comedy.

Midler, a very public critic of President Trump, appears in the series alongside a jam-packed ensemble of actors — including Gwyneth Paltrow, Judith Light, Jessica Lange, Dylan McDermott and Tony-winning sensation Ben Platt, who starred in Broadway’s “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Like Midler, Platt is also a critic of Trump. As the 26-year-old star celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, just days before the red carpet premiere, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump, sending the majority of Hollywood into uproarious applause. Platt tweeted in response, “Possibly the best birthday gift of all time?” along with the hashtag, “Impeach Trump.”

At “The Politician” premiere, held, Variety asked Platt to elaborate on his tweet, to which he responded, “I just hoped he gets impeached. He’s the worst and that would be great. And the fact that it started on my birthday is super cool.”

But “The Politician” is actually not about Trump’s presidency, or any specific politician for that matter. Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, who co-created the Netflix series with Murphy, told Variety that the show sets out to explore the type of person it takes to run for political office, with Brennan adding that he’s been obsessed with politics ever since he was a young kid himself.

In the series, Platt plays Payton Hobart, a wealthy student in Santa Barbara, California, who has known since he was born that he plans to become the President of the United States, and he’ll let nothing stop him. But first, he has to navigate the treacherous halls of high school as he runs for student office.

Though the character is an exaggerated version of pretty much anyone, Platt says he could relate to his character’s ambition and knowing what he wants to do from such a young age. The star also shared that he wants young viewers in his demographic to walk away feeling inspired about the modern world “The Politician” depicts.

“I hope [young people] enjoy seeing themselves taken seriously and treated as very complicated people with a valid, emotional life. And maybe that they should be involved and make their voices heard. I think this generation, now more than ever, is doing that, so if anything else, I think it’s encouraging,” Platt said.

“Also, the world that’s depicted is very open, as far as queer identity and gender identity and it’s sort of an assumed part of the spectrum and an assumed part of the tapestry of the piece, and it’s not commented on and it’s not the definition characteristic of any character,” he continued. “I think that’s a really, really great thing for young people to see.”

“The Politician” is now streaming on Netflix.

Co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan on “The Politician”: