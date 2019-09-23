Netflix Drops Final ‘The Politician’ Trailer (Watch)

As Netflix is busy battling HBO on stage for Emmys supremacy, the streamer also released the final trailer for Ryan Murphy’s latest series “The Politician.”

The series centers around Payton Hobart (Ben Platt), an aspiring politician from Santa Barbara, California who must navigate the ins and outs of high school if he’s to ever win student body president, secure a spot at Harvard, and eventually become the President of the United States. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Bob Balaban and others join Platt in the first season which will span eight hour-long episodes.

Watch the trailer, which provides a first look at Bette Midler and Judith Light’s characters, below:

Clear parallels have been drawn between “The Politician” and the headline-dominating college admissions scam, and at a special screening of the season premiere in New York City in July, Platt expressed the believe that the show’s social commentary is also highly applicable to the social media obsessed world that young generations navigate today.

“For me, the most fascinating part of this is authenticity versus fake authenticity and how much does that matter? I think that’s really going to resonate with young people a lot,” Platt said. “And then, also, I think there’s this subliminal social message of this assumed world where everybody is somewhere on the scale of gender fluidity and sexual fluidity and social normalism.”