Amazon Greenlights 'The Peripheral' With Lisa Joy, Jonathan Nolan Producing

William Gibson novel The Peripheral
Amazon has given out a series order to the adaptation of the William Gibson novel “The Peripheral.”

Development of the project was first announced in April 2018. The one-hour drama hails from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Scott B. Smith. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy will also executive produce under their Kilter Films banner, with the pair having signed a massive overall deal at Amazon earlier this year.  Vincenzo Natali will direct and executive produce, with Athena Wickham of Kilter Films and Steven Hoban also executive producing. Amazon and Warner Bros. Television will produce.

“35 years ago, William Gibson invented the future,” Nolan and Joy said. “With ‘The Peripheral’ he brings us another look, and his vision is as clear, intoxicating, and terrifying as ever. All of us at Kilter are incredibly proud to be supporting Vincenzo and Scott’s brilliant vision for bringing Gibson’s work to the screen.”

The series centers on Flynne Fisher, a woman trying to hold together the pieces of her broken family in a forgotten corner of tomorrow’s America. Flynne is smart, ambitious, and doomed. She has no future. Until the future comes calling for her.

“We’re thrilled to announce The Peripheral as our first project with Jonah, Lisa, Athena and their talented team at Kilter Films,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “This story calls for a masterful level of talent to bring acclaimed author William Gibson’s science fiction thriller to life. We are excited to partner with Warner Bros. Television, Oscar-nominated writer Scott B. Smith and Vincenzo Natali in bringing this fantastic new series to our global Prime Video customers.”

“The Peripheral” is one of several projects Amazon developed under a mandate put forth by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to find the streamer it’s own “Game of Thrones”-type drama. Other projects include the upcoming “Lord of the Rings” and “Wheel of Time” series as well as Gillian Flynn’s “Utopia.”

