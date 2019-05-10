‘The Passage,’ ‘Cool Kids’ Canceled at Fox

Fox has canceled both the drama series “The Passage” and the comedy “The Cool Kids.”

Both shows aired for just one season. The multi-camera comedy “The Cool Kids” hailed from executive producer Charlie Day and starred David Alan Grier, Leslie Jordan, Vicki Lawrence and Martin Mull as four friends who live in a retirement community. These self-proclaimed “cool kids” are determined to make the third act of their lives the craziest one yet.

The series was part of a Friday night comedy block on Fox anchored by “Last Man Standing.” In addition to Day, Patrick Walsh and Nick Frenkel executive produce the series. “The Cool Kids” was produced by 20th Century Fox Television, in association with FX Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Based on Justin Cronin’s trilogy of novels, the first season of “The Passage” centered on Amy (Saniyya Sidney), a young girl who was chosen by the scientists behind the mysterious Project Noah to be injected with a virus that was meant to cure all disease but was instead turning humans into vampire-like creatures known as virals. The 10-episode first season told a linear story of Brad Wolgast (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) kidnapping Amy from foster care to deliver her to Project Noah, only to bond with her and end up fighting to save her from the organization’s clutches. The season finale jumped forward in time 100 years, when the world was overrun by virals.

Adapted for television by Elizabeth Heldens, the first season of “The Passage” also starred Jamie McShane, Caroline Chikezie, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Brianne Howey, McKinley Belcher III, Henry Ian Cusick and Vincent Piazza. It was executive produced by Heldens, Matt Reeves, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Adam Kassan and Jason Ensler.

The series had a long path to the screen. It was originally picked up to pilot off-cycle at the network in 2017 and eyed for a fall 2018 launch. According to sources, the original pilot came in below expectations at the network, with Fox wishing to reshoot significant portions. Complicating matters was the fact that Marcos Siega, the pilot’s director, was not readily available to direct the reshoots due to other commitments. Jason Ensler then came on board to direct the reshoots, which took place in last March in Atlanta.

On Thursday, Fox ordered six new shows to series for the 2019-2020 season. That brings the networks total new series orders to eight, including the two straight-to-series orders for the animated comedies “Duncanville” and “Bless the Harts.” Fox previously renewed the shows “Empire,” “9-1-1,” “The Resident,” “Family Guy,” “Last Man Standing,” “Bob’s Burgers,” and “The Simpsons.” Comedy “Rel” and drama “The Gifted” have already been canceled.