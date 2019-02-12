‘The Other Two’ Renewed for Season 2 at Comedy Central

Comedy Central has renewed “The Other Two” for a second season.

The announcement was made at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Monday.

The series stars Drew Tarver as a 28-year-old struggling actor and Heléne Yorke as his 30-year-old sister, who is struggling in general. As the two work toward finding themselves, their lives are completely upended when their 13-year-old brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), becomes incredibly famous overnight. The series also stars Molly Shannon and Ken Marino.

The series was created by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, who formerly served as co-head writers on “Saturday Night Live.” They also executive produce the series.

The show debuted on Comedy Central debuted on Jan. 24 and has aired three episodes to date, with the fourth set to air this Thursday.