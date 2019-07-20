‘The Orville’ to Move From Fox to Hulu for Season 3

Seth MacFarlane’s “The Orville” is on the move.

MacFarlane announced Saturday at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that Season 3 of the sci-fi series will air exclusively on Hulu rather than on Fox as it has for its first two seasons.

According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, MacFarlane’s current workload and the length of time it takes to finish work on the show’s numerous special effects sequences would have meant that Season 3 would not have been ready for a midseason debut. New episodes are now expected to launch on Hulu at the end of 2020. The streamer currently has the first two seasons available to subscribers.

“’The Orville’ has been a labor of love for me, and there are two companies which have supported that vision in a big way: 20th Century Fox Television, where I’ve had a deal since the start of my career, and Fox Broadcasting Company, now Fox Entertainment, which has been my broadcast home for over 20 years,” MacFarlane said in a statement. “My friends at the network understood what I was trying to do with this series, and they’ve done a spectacular job of marketing, launching and programming it for these past two seasons. But as the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network. So we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show. It’s exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show’s creative needs that’s made me want to stick around for so long. I am hugely indebted to Charlie Collier and Fox Entertainment for their generosity and look forward to developing future projects there. And to my new friends at Hulu, I look forward to our new partnership exploring the galaxy together.”

“The Orville” is a live-action, one-hour drama set 400 years in the future that follows the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship. MacFarlane also stars in the series along with Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman and Jessica Szohr.

It is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Productions. The series was created and written by MacFarlane. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark, and Jon Cassar serve as executive producer on the series.

In the wake of 21st Century Fox-Disney merger, 20th Century Fox Television became part of the Disney empire, while Fox Entertainment became part of the standalone entity Fox Corp. Shortly after the merger closed, it was announced that Disney would assume full operational control of Hulu and that within five years, Comcast has agreed to sell its Hulu stake to Disney for at least $5.8 billion.