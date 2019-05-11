‘The Orville’ Renewed for Season 3 at Fox

Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi series “The Orville” has been renewed for a third season at Fox.

Set 400 years in the future, the series follows The U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory spaceship stocked with a crew of both humans and aliens who have to balance complications in space, as well as everyday personal and relationship problems.

In the second season, the intrepid explorers met new species and civilizations, and learned secrets about old friends. It averaged 3.16 million total live viewers and a 0.75 in the 18-49 demographic.

The series stars MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, J Lee, Mark Jackson, Chad L. Coleman and Jessica Szohr. It was created and written by MacFarlane, who also executive produces alongside Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Jason Clark and Jon Cassar.

“The Orville” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

“The Orville” now joins “Empire,” medical drama “The Resident,” first responder drama “9-1-1,” family comedy “Last Man Standing,” and animated comedies “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons” on Fox’s 2019-20 television schedule.