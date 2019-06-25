‘The Office’ to Stream Exclusively on NBCUniversal Service Beginning in 2021

NBCUniversal announced Tuesday that it will begin streaming “The Office” on its standalone streaming service beginning in 2021.
The news comes as more and more companies are pulling their legacy content off of streamer like Netflix in order to keep them on their own branded streaming services.
“‘The Office’ has become a staple of pop-culture and is a rare gem whose relevance continues to grow at a time when fans have more entertainment choices than ever before,” said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises. “We can’t wait to welcome the gang from Dunder Mifflin to NBCUniversal’s new streaming service.”
More to come…
